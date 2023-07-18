US accidentally sends MILLIONS of military emails to Mali, an ally of Russia





Bongani Bingwa speaks with Vickie Turner, International Correspondent. (Skip to 01:32)

Millions of US military emails were reportedly sent to Mali in error, because of a typo in the mailing address.

The emails were supposed to be sent to the military’s ‘.mil’ domain but have for years been sent to the African country with a ‘.ml’ domain.

Some of these emails contained passwords, medical data and top officials itineraries.

It is a little embarrassing this. Vickie Turner, International Correspondent

© fizkes/123rf.com

These emails were not top secret, but the Pentagon has said they have taken steps to address this issue.

