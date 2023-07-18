Can he spin it to win it? Will Paul Mashatile's PR offensive pay off?
Political Analyst Prof Ntsikelelo Breakfast speaks to Clarence Ford about the effectiveness of deputy president Paul Mashatile's PR offensive.
An alleged 'plot' against the deputy president, Paul Mashatile, won't succeed claimed ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula at a press briefing this past weekend.
Last week, in an interview with the City Press, Mashatile also said he believes there is a plan to oust him from office.
Mashatile is widely believed to be heading for the top job in the party, meaning there's a strong likelihood of him becoming the country's next President.
But a recent News 24 article seemed to suggest that the presidential hopeful could be captured, detailing Mashatile's links to some nefarious characters and his 'excess' lifestyle.
My question is, the people in high places in the ANC, did they not know the deputy president is living beyond his means?Prof Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political analyst
If it's something they've come across of late, then one cannot rule out the possibility that there is more to this than meets the eye... one cannot rule out the possibility of a concerted effort to dent his image through a propaganda machine.Prof Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political analyst
You must remember, the way he ascended to the position that he holds was very dubious. He took a strategic advantage of a position that he was acting in, he was acting as Secretary General while [Ace] Magashule was suspended.Prof Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political analyst
Then he was able to work his way up. That strategy never sat well with some people.Prof Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political analyst
RELATED: Not a lot of depth' - Does Paul Mashatile have the chops for the top job?
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
More from Politics
Moonshot pact: 'Unless we can get civil society's buy in, it's not going to fly'
ActionSA's Athol Trollip says the support from civil society will make or break the success of the DA's moonshot pact.Read More
Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should
The Constitutional Court has dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Jacob Zuma must go back to prison.Read More
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent?
Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet?Read More
Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface
Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments.Read More
Cope to meet urgently to discuss deregistration of political party as a company
The latest developments follow the expulsion of deputy president, Willie Madisha, and its elections secretary, Mzwandile Hleko.Read More
DA's Moonshot pact signatory Spectrum on why the alliance is way forward for SA
We get to know more about the moonshot pact signatory, the Spectrum National Party, with leader Christopher Claassen.Read More
The DA wants provincial powers, but who in the WC would those powers benefit?
The DA's Provincial Powers Bill would, if passed, see the DA-led Western Cape take over critical roles currently played by the national government.Read More
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS
The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August.Read More
[LISTEN] Could political pacts be a good thing for SA's future?
As we approach the 2024 elections it seems that pacts between political parties will be a part of our future.Read More
2024 elections: 'ANC to go with victory wrapped around hands' - Ramaphosa
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa said the party's upcoming election manifesto workshop, aimed at looking at key priorities government needs to address, will give the party a chance to reign supreme.Read More