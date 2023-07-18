[WATCH] Last dance!! Couple go on retreat for an amicable breakup DATE
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
How do you handle a breakup?
Is it possible to break up with someone you once loved and still keep in touch?
A couple spending their last outing in Gold Reef City for a breakup is going viral.
She added "I'm sad, but what a wonderful soul my partner was. I love him so much but I had to choose myself."
Aphelele Mkhize (@chocolateyxaf) shared a video detailing her breakup date with her boyfriend.
@chocolateyxaf Im sad but what a wonderful soul my partner was. I love him so much but i had to choose myself ❤️ enjoy #vlog #datenight #breakup #viral ♬ original sound - Aphelele Mkhize
