South Africans are loving their air fryers! Here's why...
Lester Kiewit speaks with Callie Maritz, Food critic.
Air fryer sales have reportedly been booming in South Africa, especially amongst health-conscious consumers.
Cooking in an air fryer has the advantage of using less oil, which is apparently affecting the oil industry.
Maritz says that the problem with using oil is that it adds calories to your cooking, which is why so many are opting to air fry instead.
The difference in calories between a portion of deep-fried chips and air-fried chips is a reduction of 66% to 75% in calories.Callie Maritz, Food Critic
In addition to this, an air-fryer, with the help of backup batteries, can help keep your kitchen running during loadshedding.
Maritz also finds that it is significantly more convenient to cook a meal for one with an air-fryer.
I make small meals. So to start up my 90cm oven for food would be costly and it takes a long time.Callie Maritz, Food Critic
It heats up instantly, so you save all that time.Callie Maritz, Food Critic
Listen to the interview above for more.
