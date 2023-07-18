Why do I have to take my laptop out of the bag at airport security?

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Can we remember South African icons without overpriced statues? Would South Africans benefit more from the statues itself, or the money spent on the statues? 18 July 2023 2:45 PM
Moonshot pact: 'Unless we can get civil society's buy in, it's not going to fly' ActionSA's Athol Trollip says the support from civil society will make or break the success of the DA's moonshot pact. 18 July 2023 2:23 PM
The Midday Report Express: Magudumana's attempt to declare arrest unlawful fails All the news you need to know. 18 July 2023 1:55 PM
View all Local
Can he spin it to win it? Will Paul Mashatile's PR offensive pay off? A recent News 24 article seemed to suggest that the presidential hopeful could be captured. 18 July 2023 1:36 PM
Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should The Constitutional Court has dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Jacob Zuma must go back to prison... 13 July 2023 9:11 PM
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent? Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet? 12 July 2023 4:23 PM
View all Politics
SA’s Land Bank can be fixed: Change the funding model and narrow the focus In essence, the Land Bank, in a true sense, fulfilled its development mandate – it provided affordable finance. 18 July 2023 1:23 PM
Happy 73rd birthday, Sir Richard Branson! The billionaire philanthropist celebrates his 73rd birthday today. Here are some factoids about Branson you might not know. 18 July 2023 8:05 AM
Local startup, Parket offers a digitised approach to managing parking spaces The digital, cashless, paperless, and contactless system aims to make the parking process a lot easier for motorists. 17 July 2023 8:39 PM
View all Business
[PICS] Burger King Thailand launches new burger that is ALL cheese Burger King Thailand has unveiled a literal cheeseburger, which has no meat and an insane amount of cheese. 18 July 2023 1:59 PM
Why do I have to take my laptop out of the bag at airport security? But your bags aren’t the only thing getting scanned at airport security. You are too! 18 July 2023 1:25 PM
South Africans are loving their air fryers! Here's why... Air-fryers are becoming an essential kitchen appliance, so much so that it is affecting the cooking oil industry. 18 July 2023 1:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Carlos Alcaraz can dominate the sport of tennis for many years to come' The 20-year-old won his first Wimbledon title on Sunday after beating Novak Djokovic in a 5 set thriller. 18 July 2023 11:38 AM
Player union slams SAFA regarding bonus pay, as Banyana pay dispute drags on Banyana Banyana get their FIFA Women's World Cup underway against Sweden on Sunday 23 July. 17 July 2023 8:59 PM
Netball World Cup: Ticket cost R700 - how many South Africans can afford that? Blanche de la Guerre, CEO of Netball SA, speaks about Netball World Cup ticket prices. 17 July 2023 9:23 AM
View all Sport
WILL.I.AM and Britney B*! Spears teases new music after 10 years Will.I.Am and Britney Spears collab for a single after a decade. This is Spears' first release since her conservatorship ban. 18 July 2023 1:45 PM
Modern Family icon Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello divorce after 7 years The news comes after Vergara celebrated her 51st birthday in Italy without Manganiello or a wedding ring. 18 July 2023 11:29 AM
Deal or No Deal SA: Local celebs take the stage for charity Mark your calendar for these popular South African personalities. 18 July 2023 11:15 AM
View all Entertainment
Iconic: Take a tour of the world’s biggest cruise ship When completed, the Royal Caribbean's 'Icon of the Seas' will steal the title of the largest cruise ship in the world. 18 July 2023 2:55 PM
Sailor and his dog rescued after months stranded at sea An Australian sailor and his dog were rescued after being lost at sea for three months. 18 July 2023 2:37 PM
China's 'full-time children' trend result of burnout and slow employment 'Full time children' is a growing trend in China because they need a break from exhausting work lives and slow employment. 18 July 2023 1:20 PM
View all World
Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile It's reported that the planned artificial river will run for over 100 kilometres, parallel to the Nile River. 12 July 2023 7:52 PM
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August. 12 July 2023 10:47 AM
What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050. 11 July 2023 10:56 AM
View all Africa
On what would have been Madiba’s 105th birthday, is Mandela Day getting old? Mandela Day is a day about giving back to the community, but now that it's here, many people might not be feeling the spirit. 18 July 2023 6:32 AM
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap' SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Se... 11 July 2023 10:01 PM
How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world 'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews... 11 July 2023 7:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Why do I have to take my laptop out of the bag at airport security?

18 July 2023 1:25 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
airport security
laptops

But your bags aren’t the only thing getting scanned at airport security. You are too!

Article by Doug Drury, Professor/Head of Aviation, CQUniversity Australia.

Anyone who has travelled by air in the past ten years will know how stressful airports can be.

You didn’t leave home as early as you should have. In the mad rush to get to your gate, the security screening seems to slow everything down. And to add insult to injury, you’re met with the finicky request: “laptops out of bags, please”.

But what does your laptop have to do with security?

The day that changed air travel forever

Airport security changed dramatically after the terrorist attacks in the US on September 11 2001. Before 9/11, you could pass through security with a carry-on bag full of everything you might need for your holiday, including a knife with a four-inch blade. Indeed, that’s how the 9/11 attackers brought their weapons on board.

After 9/11, screening processes around the world changed overnight. In the US, private security contractors being paid a minimum wage were swapped out for a federalised program with highly trained security personnel. Anything that could be considered a weapon was confiscated.

Around the world, travellers were suddenly required to remove their shoes, belts and outerwear, and take out their phones, laptops, liquids and anything else that could be used as part of an improvised explosive device.

This lasted for several years. Eventually, more advanced screening methods were developed to effectively identify certain threats. Today, some countries don’t require you to remove your shoes when passing through security.

So why must you still take your laptop out?

Airport scanners have come a long way

The machine your bags and devices pass through is an X-ray machine.

The main reason you have to remove your laptop from your bag is because its battery and other mechanical components are too dense for X-rays to penetrate effectively – especially if the scanning system is old. The same goes for power cords and other devices such as tablets and cameras.

Due to the size and construction of components in your laptop, X-rays can’t penetrate them as well as other materials / Screenshot from The Conversation
Due to the size and construction of components in your laptop, X-rays can’t penetrate them as well as other materials / Screenshot from The Conversation

With these items in your bag, security officials can’t use the screened image to determine whether a risk is present. They’ll have to flag the bag for a physical search, which slows everything down. It’s easier if all devices are removed in the first place.

A laptop inside a bag can also shield other items from view that may be dangerous. Scanning it separately reveals its internal components on the screen. In some cases you might be asked to turn it on to prove it’s an actual working computer.

With newer multi-view scanning technology, security officials can view the bag from multiple angles to discern whether something is being covered up, or made to look like something else. For instance, people have tried to mix gun parts with other components in an effort to pass checked baggage screening.

Some airports have upgraded 3D scanning that allows travellers to pass their bags through security without having to remove their laptops. If you’re not asked to take out your laptop, it’s probably because one of these more expensive systems is being used.

Nonetheless, amping up the technology won’t remove the lag caused by airport screenings. Ultimately, the reason these are a major choke point is because of the speed at which staff scan the imagery (which dictates the speed of the conveyor belt).

Unless we find a way to automate the entire process and run it with minimal human supervision, you can expect delays.

What about body scanners?

But your bags aren’t the only thing getting scanned at airport security. You are too!

The tall frame you walk through is a metal detector. Its purpose is to uncover any weapons or other illegal objects that may be concealed under your clothes. Airport metal detectors use non-ionising radiation, which means they don’t emit X-rays.

The larger body scanners, on the other hand, are a type of X-ray machine. These can be active or passive, or a combination of both.

Passive scanners simply detect the natural radiation emitted by your body and any objects that might be concealed. Active scanners emit low-energy radiation to create a scan of your body, which can then be analysed.

The kind of machine you walk through will depend on where in the world you are. For instance, one type of active body scanner that emits X-rays in what’s called “backscatter technology” is used widely in the US, but is banned in Australia and the European Union, where only non-ionising technology can be used.

Another type of scanner emits lower-energy millimetre waves, instead of X-rays, to image the passenger. Millimetre wave frequencies are considered to be non-ionising radiation.

Millimetre wave scanners usually produce a 3D scan of a person / Screenshot from The Conversation
Millimetre wave scanners usually produce a 3D scan of a person / Screenshot from The Conversation

AI in our airports

AI seems to be all around us lately, and our airports are no exception. Advancements in AI systems stand to transform the future of airport security.

For now, human reviewers are required to identify potential threats in scanned images. However, what if an advanced AI was trained to do this using a database of images? It would do so in a fraction of the time.

Some airports are already using advanced computed tomography (CT) scanners to produce high-definition 3D imagery. In the future, this technology could be further enhanced by AI to detect threats at a much faster rate.

Hypothetically, CT scans could also be used for both humans and their baggage. Could this allow travellers to walk through a body scanner while carrying their bags? Possibly.

Until then, you should probably try your best to leave the house on time.

Article published courtesy of The Conversation.




18 July 2023 1:25 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
airport security
laptops

More from Lifestyle

FILE: The real cheeseburger from Burger King. Picture: Burger King Thailand/Facebook

[PICS] Burger King Thailand launches new burger that is ALL cheese

18 July 2023 1:59 PM

Burger King Thailand has unveiled a literal cheeseburger, which has no meat and an insane amount of cheese.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An air fryer on a kitchen counter top Photo: 123rf

South Africans are loving their air fryers! Here's why...

18 July 2023 1:10 PM

Air-fryers are becoming an essential kitchen appliance, so much so that it is affecting the cooking oil industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Last dance!! Couple go on retreat for an amicable breakup DATE

18 July 2023 11:33 AM

"The date was beautiful and we had such a beautiful moment and he treated me like a queen."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The latest 7de Laan cast. Picture: Twitter

Fans crushed by 7de Laan coming to an end: 'It brought families together'

18 July 2023 9:11 AM

After 23 years, the soapie 7de Laan is coming to an end, and fans are sad to say goodbye.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright : fizkes / 123rf

Feeling tired all the time? There may be a deeper, more serious reason for this

17 July 2023 3:12 PM

Constantly feeling like you're going through the day in a jet-lagged haze despite getting enough sleep? Read this.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Male same-sex sexual behaviour was widespread in a population of rhesus macaques / Pexels: Tony Wu

Male rhesus macaques often have gay sex – a trait inherited from parents

17 July 2023 1:39 PM

Homosexual behaviour is not limited to humans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chefs with Compassion COO, Coovashan Pillay. Photo: Facebook/Chefs with Compassion

Help Chefs with Compassion serve up 67 000 litres of soup for Mandela Day

17 July 2023 12:25 PM

Coo Pillay, National Project Co-Ordinator of Chefs with Compassion speaks about how the public can help their Mandela Day goals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: CapeTalk social media engagement team

Couple living sustainably heads from Cape Town to Poland in electric car

17 July 2023 11:50 AM

Renske Cox and Maarten van Pel drove an electric car from the Netherlands to Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© daviles/123rf.com

48% of viewers regularly opt for subtitles on Netflix... but why?!

17 July 2023 11:28 AM

Barbara Friedman reports on today's trending online news.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© jarretera/123rf.com

SARS auto-assessments: Taxpayers are NOT happy. Should the process be reviewed?

17 July 2023 9:50 AM

Johnstone Makhubu (SARS Chief Revenue Officer) speaks about the timelines between tax refund auto assessments and queries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

US accidentally sends MILLIONS of military emails to Mali, an ally of Russia

World

Court dismisses with costs Magudumana's bid to appeal her arrest in Tanzania

Local

[PICS] MyCiti crashes into coffee shop: 'It went right through our front door'

Local

EWN Highlights

Israelis march, block roads to protest judicial reforms

18 July 2023 3:02 PM

Mother of KZN student who died in Philippines grateful to give her proper burial

18 July 2023 2:57 PM

'Carlos Alcaraz can dominate the sport of tennis for many years to come'

18 July 2023 1:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA