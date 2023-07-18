[PICS] Burger King Thailand launches new burger that is ALL cheese
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online. (Skip to 03:20)
This new ‘real’ cheeseburger contains no meat and twenty slices of American cheese in a bun.
Social media users have been going viral posting videos of themselves trying this very cheesy snack.
It is just, to me...so disgusting looking.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
@christianbrucki I tried Thailand’s strangest Burger! 🍔🫣 #ThaiFood #RealCheeseBurger ♬ Spooky, quiet, scary atmosphere piano songs - Skittlegirl Sound
While the cheese slices might look aesthetically pleasing, laid in a star-shaped pattern, according to Friedman, people are saying it is definitely too much.
A lot of people are just saying it is the most disgusting thing that they have had to bite into, even cheese lovers.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
The Burger is part of a limited time offer from the chain.
Following this, Burger King Thailand posted other hilarious 'real' burgers on their Facebook page, including ones that are all bun, all onion and all pickle.
Listen to the interview above for more.
