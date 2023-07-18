Sailor and his dog rescued after months stranded at sea





Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online. (Skip to 05:14)

Tim Shaddock, 51, and his dog Bella were sailing from Mexico towards French Polynesia when a storm damaged their boat and all their electronics.

The two were stranded in the Pacific Ocean surviving on only raw fish and rainwater.

They were rescued by helicopter after a fishing trawler spotted them.

It is one of those things that will end up being a movie. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Both Shaddock and Bella are reportedly fine after the very difficult ordeal.

It is just incredibly sweet. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Friedman says that having his dog with him most likely helped him get through, as he had the companionship.

