Moonshot pact: 'Unless we can get civil society's buy in, it's not going to fly'
Clarence Ford speaks to Athol Trollip of ActionSA, one of the signatories of the DA's moonshot pact.
RELATED:The (lucky) 7: Will a united front help oust the ANC at next year's elections?
The seven-strong group of parties that have signed their allegiance to the DA's so-called 'moonshot pact' are gearing up to meet in Gauteng in a few weeks' time to plot a way forward as a united front to unseat the ANC.
The parties are the Democratic Alliance, Inkatha Freedom Party, Freedom Front Plus, ActionSA, National Freedom Party, United Independent Movement and Spectrum National Party.
Trollip says his party has been involved from the start, but admits it had its reservations about how the pact was branded and conceptualised.
It was very difficult to have one political party wake up one day and at a congress and say we're going to invite people, we thought it could have been done better.Athol Trollip, Provincial chairman of ActionSA in the Eastern Cape
We're very definitely proposing that we find a more suitable name, a name that people can understand and identify with.Athol Trollip, Provincial chairman of ActionSA in the Eastern Cape
The priority says Trollip, is for the seven to garner enough support that will enable them to rob the ANC of its long-held 50% plus majority.
You can't just be anti the ANC, you've got to be pro something. You've got to convince people that you have a product that is better than the other products on display.Athol Trollip, Provincial chairman of ActionSA in the Eastern Cape
At the moment, with the people that are participating, and who've indicated that they'll come to the convention, we don't have enough support to defeat the ANC and that's where the real problem is.Athol Trollip, Provincial chairman of ActionSA in the Eastern Cape
Trollip says the seven existing parties ought to be trying harder to convince other political parties to come on board and adds that civil society support will make or break the success of the pact.
Unless we can get civil society to buy-in to this offering that we're preparing, it's not going to fly.Athol Trollip, Provincial chairman of ActionSA in the Eastern Cape
DA leader John Steenhuisen has previously said that the election-driven alliance will focus on the '10 to 15' things the parties agree on, such as education reform, policing and the economy.
RELATED:DA's Moonshot pact signatory Spectrum on why the alliance is way forward for SA
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_153608984_south-africa-election-ballot-box-and-voting-paper-3d-rendering.html?term=south%2Bafrica%2Belection&vti=mgj2fwd4moojiriica-1-92
More from Politics
Can he spin it to win it? Will Paul Mashatile's PR offensive pay off?
A recent News 24 article seemed to suggest that the presidential hopeful could be captured.Read More
Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should
The Constitutional Court has dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Jacob Zuma must go back to prison.Read More
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent?
Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet?Read More
Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface
Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments.Read More
Cope to meet urgently to discuss deregistration of political party as a company
The latest developments follow the expulsion of deputy president, Willie Madisha, and its elections secretary, Mzwandile Hleko.Read More
DA's Moonshot pact signatory Spectrum on why the alliance is way forward for SA
We get to know more about the moonshot pact signatory, the Spectrum National Party, with leader Christopher Claassen.Read More
The DA wants provincial powers, but who in the WC would those powers benefit?
The DA's Provincial Powers Bill would, if passed, see the DA-led Western Cape take over critical roles currently played by the national government.Read More
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS
The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August.Read More
[LISTEN] Could political pacts be a good thing for SA's future?
As we approach the 2024 elections it seems that pacts between political parties will be a part of our future.Read More
2024 elections: 'ANC to go with victory wrapped around hands' - Ramaphosa
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa said the party's upcoming election manifesto workshop, aimed at looking at key priorities government needs to address, will give the party a chance to reign supreme.Read More
More from Local
[LISTEN] Can we remember South African icons without overpriced statues?
Would South Africans benefit more from the statues itself, or the money spent on the statues?Read More
The Midday Report Express: Magudumana's attempt to declare arrest unlawful fails
All the news you need to know.Read More
SA’s Land Bank can be fixed: Change the funding model and narrow the focus
In essence, the Land Bank, in a true sense, fulfilled its development mandate – it provided affordable finance.Read More
'Die deure gaan oop vir Norman Afzal Simons, maar nie vir Elroy van Rooyen nie'
While the 'station strangler' will get another chance at life out on parole, his victim's life ended before it started.Read More
Court dismisses with costs Magudumana's bid to appeal her arrest in Tanzania
Dr Nandipha Magudumana has lost her leave to appeal her arrest in Tanzania, this comes after Magudumana argued her arrest and subsequent extradition from Tanzania to South Africa was done unlawfully.Read More
Pledge R67 to Nelson Mandela Children's Fund by calling into 702, TODAY ONLY!
Join the Mandelathon by calling 702 and pledging R67 or more to improve the lives of kids with the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund.Read More
'The problem is with us' - Aarto isn't enough to cure SA's bad driving problem
Last week, the Constitutional Court ruled the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act should remain in place.Read More
Murdered: 39 young lives wiped out in the WC since the start of the year
Just last week, 9-year-old Tiano Anthony died after being shot in the head in a known drug house in Manenberg.Read More
NSFAS to defund undeserving and ineligible students
The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has started the process to defund ineligible students.Read More