Court orders Ramaphosa's affidavit on Putin arrest warrant to be made public
CAPE TOWN - The Gauteng High Court has ordered that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s confidential affidavit related to an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin be made public by 2pm on Tuesday.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) went to court on Monday to compel Ramaphosa to share the document.
Ramaphosa had argued the contents could not be shared because he was prohibited from doing so due to international law that governs the workings of the International Criminal Court (ICC).
The DA has lodged a case with the Gauteng High Court, on a mission of clarity.
It wants the court to declare exactly how government should execute an arrest warrant for Putin should he arrive in South Africa for the BRICS summit next month.
But President Cyril Ramaphosa has argued that provisions of the Rome Statute prevents him from sharing government’s plans.
In a judgment handed down on Tuesday, the court has now compelled him to share his affidavit with all parties involved by uploading it to the court’s digital system and thereby making it public.
The Media Monitoring Group and Human Rights Watch have also been permitted to join the case as friends of the court.
The court has further ordered that media will have access to the hearing, which will be heard in an open court on Friday.
This article first appeared on EWN : Court orders Ramaphosa's affidavit on Putin arrest warrant to be made public
Source : GCIS
