Court orders Ramaphosa's affidavit on Putin arrest warrant to be made public

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Take some advice from the experts before considering solar Loadshedding has spurred South Africans to look for alternative power sources, but think carefully before you make a decision. 19 July 2023 3:17 PM
[LISTEN] Deploying the SANDF is expensive – where does the money go? Millions are spent every time the South African National Defence Force is deployed. 19 July 2023 1:41 PM
Mysterious gas smell sweeps across Cape Town Capetonians have been complaining about a mysterious gas smell affecting many communities. 19 July 2023 12:54 PM
View all Local
Putin won't attend BRICS Summit, Presidency confirms In a statement, The Presidency said Russia would be represented by the country’s foreign minister - Sergey Lavrov. 19 July 2023 1:03 PM
Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum African correspondent Crystal Orderson weighs in on why Wagner is still in the Central African Republic. 19 July 2023 12:07 PM
Arresting Putin would mire peace brokering between Russia & Ukraine - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa cited government’s problems with executing an arrest warrant for Russian head of State Vladimir Putin th... 19 July 2023 6:48 AM
View all Politics
Australia’s Victoria pulls out of hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games Victoria pulls out of hosting the Commonwealth Games after projected costs triple. 19 July 2023 9:58 AM
Energy analyst: 'Jan Oberholzer parting ways with Eskom is a HUGE loss' Former Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer will be parting ways with the power utility at the end of July. 19 July 2023 6:40 AM
Rooibos farmers emerge largely unscathed from destruction of WCape floods Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Martin Bergh, MD of Rooibos Ltd and member of the SA Rooibos Council board. 18 July 2023 10:04 PM
View all Business
‘Binnelanders’ confirms actor Bradley Olivier is ‘on life support’ ‘Binnelanders’ actor Bradley Olivier is not dead and is in hospital on life support, it has been confirmed. 19 July 2023 1:17 PM
Gold medals and world records: Team SA shines at World Para Athletics Champs Team SA made us proud at this year's World Para Athletics Championships. 19 July 2023 12:45 PM
Do you know the difference between a service plan and a maintenance plan? Whether buying new or used, getting some sort of cover to help with vehicle maintenance costs is advised by car experts. 19 July 2023 12:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
African teams could cause upsets at the Women’s World Cup "There’s a strong chance one of the African teams could make the knockouts... and they all have the potential to stir things up." 19 July 2023 11:20 AM
South Africa targeting more than 20 medals at upcoming University Games in China The Chinese city of Chengdu will host the 31st summer edition of the Games from the 28th of July to the 8th of August. 18 July 2023 8:35 PM
Bafana Bafana fitness trainer Kelvin Mandla Dlomo gives insight into his career Dlomo was part of the backroom staff for Bafana Bafana at the recently concluded COSAFA Cup. 18 July 2023 8:16 PM
View all Sport
Barbie adds virtual social media influencer to her career list Barbie was developed in 1959 as a doll. Since then, she has evolved through a series of physical and digital iterations. 19 July 2023 1:36 PM
‘Binnelanders’ confirms actor Bradley Olivier is ‘on life support’ ‘Binnelanders’ actor Bradley Olivier is not dead and is in hospital on life support, it has been confirmed. 19 July 2023 1:17 PM
Hip hop turns 50! 'Every element of hip hop can be linked to SA' - Emile YX? Yes, hip hop has a birthday! Emile YX? speaks about hip pop's history and his presentation at the Book Lounge this evening! 19 July 2023 12:01 PM
View all Entertainment
Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum African correspondent Crystal Orderson weighs in on why Wagner is still in the Central African Republic. 19 July 2023 12:07 PM
Over-the-counter birth control pill approved in the US The United States Food and Drug Administration has approved the first ever over-the-counter birth control pill. 19 July 2023 10:09 AM
Iconic: Take a tour of the world’s biggest cruise ship When completed, the Royal Caribbean's 'Icon of the Seas' will steal the title of the largest cruise ship in the world. 18 July 2023 2:55 PM
View all World
Kenyan 'starvation cult' death toll now at more than 400 More than 400 people have died as a result of a "starvation cult" in Kenya. 19 July 2023 1:13 PM
Zim embassy in SA to citizens: 'Zimbabwe is ready to receive you' Ahead of Zimbabwe's elections in August, its consul general in Johannesburg, Eria Phiri, said the governing party was focusing on... 19 July 2023 7:56 AM
Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile It's reported that the planned artificial river will run for over 100 kilometres, parallel to the Nile River. 12 July 2023 7:52 PM
View all Africa
Looming global crises - how we respond will 'change the world' News24's Qaanitah Hunter reviews "The Power of Crisis" in which Ian Bremmer cites a trio of crises coming - global health emergenc... 18 July 2023 8:19 PM
On what would have been Madiba’s 105th birthday, is Mandela Day getting old? Mandela Day is a day about giving back to the community, but now that it's here, many people might not be feeling the spirit. 18 July 2023 6:32 AM
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap' SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Se... 11 July 2023 10:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local

Court orders Ramaphosa's affidavit on Putin arrest warrant to be made public

18 July 2023 1:34 PM
by Lindsay Dentlinger
Tags:
BRICS
International Criminal Court ICC
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Democratic Alliance DA
Russia Ukraine war

The Democratic Alliance (DA) went to court on Monday to compel President Cyril Ramaphosa to share the document.

CAPE TOWN - The Gauteng High Court has ordered that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s confidential affidavit related to an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin be made public by 2pm on Tuesday.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) went to court on Monday to compel Ramaphosa to share the document.

Ramaphosa had argued the contents could not be shared because he was prohibited from doing so due to international law that governs the workings of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The DA has lodged a case with the Gauteng High Court, on a mission of clarity.

It wants the court to declare exactly how government should execute an arrest warrant for Putin should he arrive in South Africa for the BRICS summit next month.

But President Cyril Ramaphosa has argued that provisions of the Rome Statute prevents him from sharing government’s plans.

In a judgment handed down on Tuesday, the court has now compelled him to share his affidavit with all parties involved by uploading it to the court’s digital system and thereby making it public.

The Media Monitoring Group and Human Rights Watch have also been permitted to join the case as friends of the court.

The court has further ordered that media will have access to the hearing, which will be heard in an open court on Friday.


This article first appeared on EWN : Court orders Ramaphosa's affidavit on Putin arrest warrant to be made public




18 July 2023 1:34 PM
by Lindsay Dentlinger
Tags:
BRICS
International Criminal Court ICC
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Democratic Alliance DA
Russia Ukraine war

More from Politics

This screenshot taken from a footage released by the Russian presidential press office on 24 June 2023 shows Russian President Vladimir Putin making a statement in Moscow. Picture: Handout/RUSSIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE/AFP

Putin won't attend BRICS Summit, Presidency confirms

19 July 2023 1:03 PM

In a statement, The Presidency said Russia would be represented by the country’s foreign minister - Sergey Lavrov.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A civilian hugs a soldier of the Wagner PMCs on a tank with flowers in a muzzle after the end of the mutiny/ Wikimedia Commons: Fargoh

Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum

19 July 2023 12:07 PM

African correspondent Crystal Orderson weighs in on why Wagner is still in the Central African Republic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Russian President Vladimir Putin greets President Cyril Ramaphosa during the official welcoming ceremony for the heads of state and government of states participating in the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi on 23 October 2019. Picture: AFP.

Arresting Putin would mire peace brokering between Russia & Ukraine - Ramaphosa

19 July 2023 6:48 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa cited government’s problems with executing an arrest warrant for Russian head of State Vladimir Putin that is party to a war for which it’s trying to broker peace. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ nexusplexus/123rf.com

Looming global crises - how we respond will 'change the world'

18 July 2023 8:19 PM

News24's Qaanitah Hunter reviews "The Power of Crisis" in which Ian Bremmer cites a trio of crises coming - global health emergencies, transformative climate change and the AI revolution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Russian President Vladimir Putin greets President Cyril Ramaphosa during the official welcoming ceremony for the heads of state and government of states participating in the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi on 23 October 2019. Picture: AFP.

Govt fears a war with Russia if Putin arrested in SA, says Ramaphosa

18 July 2023 2:58 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that government had already approached the ICC to register its concerns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola. Picture: @Min_JCS/Twitter

Lamola issues stern warning to UN over credibility of ICC

18 July 2023 2:39 PM

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola's remarks come as the South African government finds itself in a quandary over how to treat an arrest warrant issued by the court for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

Moonshot pact: 'Unless we can get civil society's buy in, it's not going to fly'

18 July 2023 2:23 PM

ActionSA's Athol Trollip says the support from civil society will make or break the success of the DA's moonshot pact.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Deputy President of South Africa Paul Mashatile on a two-day oversight visit in Eastern Cape. Picture: Twitter/@PresidencyZA

Can he spin it to win it? Will Paul Mashatile's PR offensive pay off?

18 July 2023 1:36 PM

A recent News 24 article seemed to suggest that the presidential hopeful could be captured.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former President Jacob Zuma in the Johannesburg High Court on 19 January 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should

13 July 2023 9:11 PM

The Constitutional Court has dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Jacob Zuma must go back to prison.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pixabay/David_Peterson

'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent?

12 July 2023 4:23 PM

Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Picture: @geordinhl/Twitter

[LISTEN] Take some advice from the experts before considering solar

19 July 2023 3:17 PM

Loadshedding has spurred South Africans to look for alternative power sources, but think carefully before you make a decision.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SANDF members on parade during a dress rehearsal for the 2022 State of the Nation Address at City Hall on 9 February 2022. Picture: @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter

[LISTEN] Deploying the SANDF is expensive – where does the money go?

19 July 2023 1:41 PM

Millions are spent every time the South African National Defence Force is deployed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: handmadepictures/123rf.com

Mysterious gas smell sweeps across Cape Town

19 July 2023 12:54 PM

Capetonians have been complaining about a mysterious gas smell affecting many communities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

Station Strangler: Did cops get the wrong guy?

19 July 2023 12:32 PM

There are many, many cases where the courts have got it wrong, says forensic investigator David Klatzow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A civilian hugs a soldier of the Wagner PMCs on a tank with flowers in a muzzle after the end of the mutiny/ Wikimedia Commons: Fargoh

Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum

19 July 2023 12:07 PM

African correspondent Crystal Orderson weighs in on why Wagner is still in the Central African Republic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Zephany Nurse in studio in the CapeTalk studio in 2019. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN

Zephany Nurse ‘at peace’ with kidnapper Lavona Solomons being released on parole

19 July 2023 11:53 AM

Lavona Solomons will be released on parole next month after being jailed for kidnapping Zephany Nurse in 1997.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Wikimedia Commons @Uprising Man

Ramaphosa to pass bill that takes South Africa's official languages to 12 today

19 July 2023 11:11 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to pass a bill that makes sign language the 12th official language of South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A container terminal in Durban. Picture: Bob Adams from Amanzimtoti, South Africa, via Wikimedia Commons

One Transnet port to be partly privatised: 'It's a step in the right direction'

19 July 2023 10:22 AM

Transnet to partner with Philippines company to be partly privatise one of their ports.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Six trucks were set alight on Van Reenen's Pass in the early hours of 9 July 2023. Picture: Supplied

Truck attacks: DA to lay terrorism charges

19 July 2023 9:27 AM

The Democratic Alliance will be laying charges against the truck attackers in terms of the Terrorism Act.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: supplied

[WATCH] Devastating Cederberg floods aid iconic West Coast flowers super bloom

19 July 2023 9:01 AM

Lauren Bradley, owner of Enjo Nature Farm in the Cederberg, on the devastating rainfall and its impact on flowers in the area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

‘Binnelanders’ confirms actor Bradley Olivier is ‘on life support’

Lifestyle Entertainment

Zephany Nurse ‘at peace’ with kidnapper Lavona Solomons being released on parole

Local

Putin won't attend BRICS Summit, Presidency confirms

Politics

EWN Highlights

Stats SA: Further CPI decreases ahead if food prices stay low

19 July 2023 4:32 PM

ANC welcomes Putin's decision not to attend BRICS summit in SA

19 July 2023 4:22 PM

As cold front approaches, Joburg EMS ups winter fire safety drive

19 July 2023 4:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA