



CAPE TOWN - Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has issued a stern warning to the United Nations about the credibility of the International Criminal Court (ICC) being called into question if it does not investigate all crimes equally.

Speaking at the United Nations in New York, Lamola lamented crimes against Palestinians not being prosecuted by the court.

His remarks come as the South African government finds itself in a quandary over how to treat an arrest warrant issued by the court for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Monday, foreign ministers gathered at the UN’s headquarters to mark the 25th anniversary of the Rome Statute, which gave rise to the ICC.

Under the leadership of President Nelson Mandela, South Africa became one of the first signatories of the Rome Statute in 1998.

But Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said it remains a concern that some of the permanent members of the UN Security Council had still not ratified the pact.

"When one considers the referral and deferral powers of the United Nations Security Council, this shortcoming, a fundamental injustice, is particularly objectionable."

Lamola added that the lack of reform of the council also puts the integrity and independence of the court at risk.

He lamented the slow pace of investigation by the International Criminal Court of atrocities in the Palestinian Territories.

"We must treat all crimes that shock the conscience of humanity across the globe with equal indignation, no matter what the colour or creed of the people affected."

Lamola said South Africa had learnt from its own history of crimes against humanity that deficiencies within the international court must be acknowledged and corrected.

This article first appeared on EWN : Lamola issues stern warning to UN over credibility of ICC