Is new 'blood washing' treatment giving false hope to those with long Covid?
Lester Kiewit interviews Vicki Turner about this and other trending world news.
Hearing that someone has Covid these days sounds almost foreign, and while there may not be an upsurge of cases, there are more people dealing with the after effects – long Covid.
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it's estimated that nearly one in five Covid patients report persistent symptoms.
An investigation carried out by the ITV News and The BMJ shows that thousands of long Covid patients have been travelling across the globe and spending exorbitant amounts of money for a latest treatment, which comprises of blood filtering or apheresis.
Apheresis is often used to filter out problematic components of blood, such as removing malignant white blood cells in Leukemia patients, for example.
In the case of long Covid patients, apheresis is used to remove components that may not even be problematic.
According to internal medicine doctor Beate Jaeger, people with long Covid have small blood clots which can be thinned out and addressed with apheresis.
Thousands are traveling far and paying huge amounts for a procedure that has not been proven effective for persistent Covid symptoms.
Jaeger told reporters: "If I see a child in a wheelchair suffering for a year, I prefer to treat and not to wait for 100% evidence."
RELATED: (LISTEN) South Africa's first home-grown Covid-19 antigen tests are HERE!
RELATED: Could this Stellenbosch professor have uncovered the mystery of long Covid?
The only problem is obviously, this is very expensive at the moment so not open to everyone.Vicki Turner, international correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Kevin Brandt/EWN
More from Health & Fitness
Psychedelic therapy: It’s more than just a ‘trip’
Psychedelic compounds are said to help with depression, anxiety and trauma.Read More
Sleep Disturbances: ‘Sleep deprivation has become the norm for many people’
“When you don't get enough sleep, it means you are not getting enough repair and replenishments in your body.”Read More
Go AWOL... at this affordable outdoor fitness experience
Anton Slabbert, a fitness instructor at AWOL (A Way of Life) speaks about this outdoor fitness experience based in Camps Bay.Read More
[WATCH] Introducing FlexiGyn™: The ground-breaking gynaecological device
The award-winning device has made gynaecological care accessible to girls and women across Africa.Read More
UV nail dryers used in gel manicures could increase risk of skin cancer
A new study suggests that UV-nail polish dryers, similar to tanning beds, may increase the risk of early-onset skin cancer.Read More
Understanding Long COVID: One in 10 people could be affected
The WHO says there are more than 200 different symptoms of Long COVID.Read More
Is IV therapy worth the hype?
Jan Van Zyl from MobivIVe talks about all things IV therapy.Read More
[LISTEN] Acupuncture and a holistic treatment aids mental health challenges
Acupuncturist, Dr Junaid Rawoot, speaks to Clarence Ford about a holistic approach to mental health challenges.Read More
[LISTEN] Dealing with self-neglect: ‘We have a responsibility to care’
The lack of self-care, can to an extent, threaten an individual’s personal health and safety.Read More