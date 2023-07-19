De Beers deal will make Botswana 'global capital of diamonds' says president
Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Risk.
Botswana's President has described the new agreement hashed out with De Beers (majority-owned by Anglo American) as a boon for the country's economy.
The deal signed earlier this month will give Botswana access to more diamonds and help it secure over R13.6 billion (10 billion pula) in development funding, President Mokgweetsi Masisi told Bloomberg.
First, we're going to get a greater allocation and an increasing allocation, and an equal allocation over time. Never has that been. Secondly, De Beers... has yielded to our request for them to fund our diamonds for development fund...Mokgweetsi Masisi, President of Botswana
The focus on Botswana - in terms of the total volume and value of diamonds processed here and value-added here - will increase, and therefore result in us being truly the global capital of diamonds for the first time, in real.Mokgweetsi Masisi, President of Botswana
President Masisi had threatened to cut ties with the company if the latest talks proved unfavourable for the country.
RELATED: [Botswana cuts new diamond deal with De Beer’s following months of negotiations](http://Botswana cuts new diamond deal with De Beer’s following months of negotiations)
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Risk.
While the exact details around how it's all going to work are still sketchy, what was announced is an agreement in principle on a new ten-year deal relating to the sales of rough diamonds Gopaldis says.
It extends De Beers' operating licenses on four mines in Botswana for 25 years.
Their joint venture, Debswana, is the most important commercial institution in the country he notes.
It was always going to end up with an amicable resolution I guess, because of the dependency between both parties. De Beers gets 70% of its output from Botswana and 90% of sales are done in Botswana.Ronak Gopaldas, Director and Africa analyst - Signal Risk
Debswana is a major employer, a major source of foreign exchange and the largest taxpayer in the country... I think the government wanted a greater share of revenues from diamonds, and they wanted to be able to do stuff outside of the De Beers framework... and it seems that was agreed.Ronak Gopaldas, Director and Africa analyst - Signal Risk
Botswana also wanted greater local development as part of the arrangement. And then, gradually, the government stake will increase over time...Ronak Gopaldas, Director and Africa analyst - Signal Risk
An amicable solution all round is something that calms markets and investors down considerably, he concludes.
Scroll up to listen to Gopaldas' Africa News roundup (Botswana discussion at 8:07) and click here to watch the Bloomberg interview with Botswana's President
