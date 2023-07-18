Green energy: Half of 2021 IPP projects reportedly fail, how serious is this?





Bruce Whitfield interviews Maloba Tshehla, Head of Advisory at economic development advisor ED Platform

With all the hype around independent power producers (IPPs) being the answer to South Africa's energy crisis, not all their projects are turning out to be viable it appears.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that almost half of the projects awarded under the re-launch of our renewable power purchase programme have failed, according to two government sources.

Picture: © vencavolrab78/123rf.com

The figures refer to the bidding round held in 2021 for wind and solar projects that attracted "aggressive proposals from more than 100 firms and consortia".

The article quoted what it said is a top government official as following:

"We had celebrated when the tariffs in the fifth renewable round were announced. It would have been the cheapest renewable programme ever, if all projects reached financial close."

However, six projects of the Ikamva Consortium failed to raise finances, while another six never signed agreements according to the report.

RELATED: How will IPPs change the energy model in South Africa?

"The problem with Bid Window 5 was that we put all our eggs in one basket" a second government official was quoted as saying. "You can't do (projects) at such low tariffs. It's stupid."

Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Maloba Tshehla, Head of Advisory at economic development advisory outfit ED Platform.

Tshehla feels the article has an "exaggerated" tone.

I think some of the delays to these projects we've known about. If we think of 2021 and how far back that is and the things that have happened in between, some of those projects - which admittedly were very aggressive (ito low pricing) - have simply not been able to quite reach the financial close process. Maloba Tshehla, Head of Advisory - ED Platform

I think the question is more around what are going to be the programmatic rules that government needs to put in place when projects don't reach close... in terms of how the pricing will be implemented and deadlines kept with. Maloba Tshehla, Head of Advisory - ED Platform

Since the 2021 bidding round in question there have been a whole lot of economic shifts globally which could have contributed to the bidders' inability to close those projects, Tshehla notes.

I think a consideration should really be about, in the instance where a procurement round has happened and we're not able to close at full capacity, can we then add that capacity to subsequent bid windows? We had Bid Window 6 last year, and we should be able to add and move that capacity over and keep that available good capacity for projects that CAN be executed. Maloba Tshehla, Head of Advisory - ED Platform

With Bid Window 6 which is currently in the process of financial close, the government has procured over 6 gigawatts of renewables... so I think to hone in on one bid window and then call it a catastrophe and say the wheels are coming off, is what I'm viewing as a bit of an exaggeration. Maloba Tshehla, Head of Advisory - ED Platform

Scroll up to hear Tshehla's analysis in detail