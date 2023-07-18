Green energy: Half of 2021 IPP projects reportedly fail, how serious is this?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Maloba Tshehla, Head of Advisory at economic development advisor ED Platform
With all the hype around independent power producers (IPPs) being the answer to South Africa's energy crisis, not all their projects are turning out to be viable it appears.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that almost half of the projects awarded under the re-launch of our renewable power purchase programme have failed, according to two government sources.
The figures refer to the bidding round held in 2021 for wind and solar projects that attracted "aggressive proposals from more than 100 firms and consortia".
The article quoted what it said is a top government official as following:
"We had celebrated when the tariffs in the fifth renewable round were announced. It would have been the cheapest renewable programme ever, if all projects reached financial close."
However, six projects of the Ikamva Consortium failed to raise finances, while another six never signed agreements according to the report.
RELATED: How will IPPs change the energy model in South Africa?
"The problem with Bid Window 5 was that we put all our eggs in one basket" a second government official was quoted as saying. "You can't do (projects) at such low tariffs. It's stupid."
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Maloba Tshehla, Head of Advisory at economic development advisory outfit ED Platform.
Tshehla feels the article has an "exaggerated" tone.
I think some of the delays to these projects we've known about. If we think of 2021 and how far back that is and the things that have happened in between, some of those projects - which admittedly were very aggressive (ito low pricing) - have simply not been able to quite reach the financial close process.Maloba Tshehla, Head of Advisory - ED Platform
I think the question is more around what are going to be the programmatic rules that government needs to put in place when projects don't reach close... in terms of how the pricing will be implemented and deadlines kept with.Maloba Tshehla, Head of Advisory - ED Platform
Since the 2021 bidding round in question there have been a whole lot of economic shifts globally which could have contributed to the bidders' inability to close those projects, Tshehla notes.
I think a consideration should really be about, in the instance where a procurement round has happened and we're not able to close at full capacity, can we then add that capacity to subsequent bid windows? We had Bid Window 6 last year, and we should be able to add and move that capacity over and keep that available good capacity for projects that CAN be executed.Maloba Tshehla, Head of Advisory - ED Platform
With Bid Window 6 which is currently in the process of financial close, the government has procured over 6 gigawatts of renewables... so I think to hone in on one bid window and then call it a catastrophe and say the wheels are coming off, is what I'm viewing as a bit of an exaggeration.Maloba Tshehla, Head of Advisory - ED Platform
Scroll up to hear Tshehla's analysis in detail
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_49272934_solar-panels-with-wind-turbines-and-electricity-pylon-at-sunset-clean-energy-concept-.html
More from Business
Australia’s Victoria pulls out of hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games
Victoria pulls out of hosting the Commonwealth Games after projected costs triple.Read More
Energy analyst: 'Jan Oberholzer parting ways with Eskom is a HUGE loss'
Former Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer will be parting ways with the power utility at the end of July.Read More
Rooibos farmers emerge largely unscathed from destruction of WCape floods
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Martin Bergh, MD of Rooibos Ltd and member of the SA Rooibos Council board.Read More
Be very careful what you feed your dog if you want a healthy pet says Pup Chef
Kirsten Vieira started gourmet pet food company Pup Chef to save her own dog's life after he underwent major stomach surgeries.Read More
Looming global crises - how we respond will 'change the world'
News24's Qaanitah Hunter reviews "The Power of Crisis" in which Ian Bremmer cites a trio of crises coming - global health emergencies, transformative climate change and the AI revolution.Read More
[LISTEN] Meet budding astrophysicist helping street vendors with his 'cool' idea
Luyanda Mazwi has created a 3d-printed pavement 'fridge' to help street vendors and the environment.Read More
SA’s Land Bank can be fixed: Change the funding model and narrow the focus
In essence, the Land Bank, in a true sense, fulfilled its development mandate – it provided affordable finance.Read More
Happy 73rd birthday, Sir Richard Branson!
The billionaire philanthropist celebrates his 73rd birthday today. Here are some factoids about Branson you might not know.Read More
Local startup, Parket offers a digitised approach to managing parking spaces
The digital, cashless, paperless, and contactless system aims to make the parking process a lot easier for motorists.Read More
More from Local
[LISTEN] Take some advice from the experts before considering solar
Loadshedding has spurred South Africans to look for alternative power sources, but think carefully before you make a decision.Read More
[LISTEN] Deploying the SANDF is expensive – where does the money go?
Millions are spent every time the South African National Defence Force is deployed.Read More
Mysterious gas smell sweeps across Cape Town
Capetonians have been complaining about a mysterious gas smell affecting many communities.Read More
Station Strangler: Did cops get the wrong guy?
There are many, many cases where the courts have got it wrong, says forensic investigator David Klatzow.Read More
Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum
African correspondent Crystal Orderson weighs in on why Wagner is still in the Central African Republic.Read More
Zephany Nurse ‘at peace’ with kidnapper Lavona Solomons being released on parole
Lavona Solomons will be released on parole next month after being jailed for kidnapping Zephany Nurse in 1997.Read More
Ramaphosa to pass bill that takes South Africa's official languages to 12 today
President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to pass a bill that makes sign language the 12th official language of South Africa.Read More
One Transnet port to be partly privatised: 'It's a step in the right direction'
Transnet to partner with Philippines company to be partly privatise one of their ports.Read More
Truck attacks: DA to lay terrorism charges
The Democratic Alliance will be laying charges against the truck attackers in terms of the Terrorism Act.Read More