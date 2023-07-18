Magudumana's options running out over arrest challenge, says legal expert
JOHANNESBURG - Doctor Nandipha Magudumana’s options are running out following the dismissal of her leave to appeal her arrest.
Magudumana, the alleged main accomplice of murder and rape convict Thabo Bester, has seen her leave to appeal her arrest in Tanzania dismissed.
The matter was heard in the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein.
Legal expert Melusi Xulu said that Magudumana only had two options at her disposal.
She can either take her appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) or the Constitutional Court.
But he said that both options come at a hefty price.
"Her options now is obviously to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal to have her matter heard there or she can ask for direct access to the Constitutional Court but the problem is there are expenses that are involved but if she has the money, she might then win."
Magudumana was recently moved to the hospital wing of the Kroonstad Prison in the Free State.
The Correctional Services Department said that this was due to her being a high-profile offender.
This article first appeared on EWN
