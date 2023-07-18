WC govt nearly doubles LEAP deployment to Delft





CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape's Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) has nearly doubled deployment in Delft.

One hundred and forty-one officers are now based in the community, the biggest deployment in any single precinct.

Between January and March, crime stats show Delft had the highest murder rate in the province and the third highest in the country.

Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC Reagen Allen: “The evidence, data and need are crystal clear, and this is part of the reason why we are deploying additional resources to the area. We want these and many other areas similar to Delft to know that the Western Cape Government will not idly sit around and allow criminals to have their way.”

