[LISTEN] Meet budding astrophysicist helping street vendors with his 'cool' idea
John Maytham interviews Luyanda Mazwi, aspiring astrophysicist and creator of the pavement ‘fridge’.
There's no doubt that living in South Africa comes with a plethora of challenges and while some may just talk about the change that they want to see, Mazwi, a budding astrophysicist has put his expertise to the test.
To help keep food vendors in business and food on South African plates, Mazwi developed a 3d-printed fridge that's functional regardless of the weather conditions or power supply, to keep produce fresh and cool.
After building a relationship with a street vendor and getting a first-hand look into her daily routine, Mazwi noticed that during transportation, many produce got ruined due to environmental conditions.
The portable pavement ‘fridge’ was developed to safely transport goods in a cool and controlled environment to prolong the shelf life.
Mazwi says that he's received overwhelming support from the public, giving him access to the 3d printers needed to create the fridges and make the lives of street vendors a little bit easier.
I started getting interested in the informal sector, because that's basically where people in third world countries get their food.Luyanda Mazwi, aspiring astrophysicist and creator of the pavement ‘fridge’
By keeping it [produce] cool and safely transporting your goods, you already deal with most of the problems.Luyanda Mazwi, aspiring astrophysicist and creator of the pavement ‘fridge’
Source : Pexels: Denniz Futalan
