Energy analyst: 'Jan Oberholzer parting ways with Eskom is a HUGE loss'
John Perlman interviews Professor Sampson Mamphweli, an energy analyst.
It's lights out for Former Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer, who will be parting ways with the power utility at the end of July.
Oberholzer, who was on a fixed contract to help oversee Koeberg and Kusile operations, came to a "mutual agreement" with Eskom regarding his departure.
RELATED: Jan Oberholzer, Eskom part ways by mutual consent
Mamphweli says it is a big loss given his 28 years at Eskom, his skills and expertise.
He says that finding someone with the same level of skills will be no easy feat.
Eskom no longer has a chief operating officer nor a chief executive officer; this is at a time when Eskom needs stability more than ever, says Mamphweli.
Mamphweli says that the environment at Eskom, where workers are under immense pressure due to loadshedding and, of course, politics, has forced many Eskom workers to walk away.
The loss of that one individual is a huge, huge loss.Prof Sampson Mamphweli, Energy analyst
There are a lot of skills that have been lost at Eskom.Prof Sampson Mamphweli, Energy analyst
The workers are under huge stress.Prof Sampson Mamphweli, Energy analyst
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Energy analyst: 'Jan Oberholzer parting ways with Eskom is a HUGE loss'
