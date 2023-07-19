



JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 18 July 2023 are as follows:

PowerBall: 05, 21, 33, 45, 50 PB: 05

PowerBall Plus: 06, 21, 25, 27, 50 PB: 08

For more details visit the National Lottery website.

This article first appeared on EWN : PowerBall results: Tuesday, 18 July 2023