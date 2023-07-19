PowerBall results: Tuesday, 18 July 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 18 July 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 05, 21, 33, 45, 50 PB: 05
PowerBall Plus: 06, 21, 25, 27, 50 PB: 08
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
#DrawResults for 18/07/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) July 18, 2023
#PowerBall: 05, 21, 33, 45, 50#PowerBall: 05#PowerBallPLUS: 06, 21, 25, 27, 50#PowerBall: 08 pic.twitter.com/BntFfoDNRB
This article first appeared on EWN : PowerBall results: Tuesday, 18 July 2023
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/RSsqjpezn6o
