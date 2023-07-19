Streaming issues? Report here
Zim embassy in SA to citizens: 'Zimbabwe is ready to receive you'

19 July 2023 7:56 AM
by Thabiso Goba
Tags:
Zimbabwe elections
Zanu-PF

Ahead of Zimbabwe's elections in August, its consul general in Johannesburg, Eria Phiri, said the governing party was focusing on ensuring that all their citizens return home.

JOHANNESBURG - The Zimbabwean embassy in South Africa said it was ready to reintegrate any of its citizens who wished to go back to the country.

Zimbabwe is set to hold elections in August, with the governing Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF) facing a challenge to hold on to power after more than four decades of rule.

READ MORE:

The opposition in Zimbabwe raised the party's governance failures as the reason for many of its youth fleeing to neighbouring countries for opportunities.

In an interview with Eyewitness News, Zimbabwe consul general in Johannesburg Eria Phiri said that one of the primary goals for the current administration was for all Zimbabweans to return home.

"The government of Zimbabwe has committed itself that it is ready to voluntarily repatriate those Zimbabweans who want to come back home.

"That message has been sent clearly to every Zimbabwean, that Zimbabwe is ready to receive you. We can’t leave our Zimbabweans without anyone to tend to them."


This article first appeared on EWN : Zim embassy in SA to citizens: 'Zimbabwe is ready to receive you'




19 July 2023 7:56 AM
by Thabiso Goba
Tags:
Zimbabwe elections
Zanu-PF

Kenyan flag. (Pixabay)

Kenyan 'starvation cult' death toll now at more than 400

19 July 2023 1:13 PM

More than 400 people have died as a result of a "starvation cult" in Kenya.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

View of the Nile River near Luxor, Egypt @ olyasolodenko/123rf.com

Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile

12 July 2023 7:52 PM

It's reported that the planned artificial river will run for over 100 kilometres, parallel to the Nile River.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS

12 July 2023 10:47 AM

The outcome of Ethiopia's application will likely be known after the next summit in August.

An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS

12 July 2023 10:47 AM

The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it. Pexels: Shelagh Murphy

What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it

11 July 2023 10:56 AM

The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Nothing Ahead/Pexels

Kiswahili: How this East African language spread across the world

7 July 2023 3:43 PM

Morgan J. Robinson speaks about her book and how a standard version of Kiswahili spread across the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kunilanskap/123rf.com

Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe

7 July 2023 9:05 AM

A Chinese company has opened a massive lithium plant in Zimbabwe, which has one of the world's largest reserves of this metal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Nothing Ahead/Pexels

'Africa’s linguistic diversity goes largely unnoticed in research'

6 July 2023 11:15 AM

Not much research into multilingualism is conducted in Africa despite having some of the world's most multilingual countries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© gajus/123rf.com

African countries doubt modified crops can solve hunger crises

6 July 2023 10:55 AM

Genetically modified crops may be a solution to hunger but there is scepticism in Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video of two young orphan elephants fighting over attention from their keeper at Sheldrick Wildlife Trust @SheldrickTrust

[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do

2 July 2023 3:49 PM

Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wagner has assisted rebel leader Khalifa Hiftar’s Libyan Arab Armed Forces. GettyImages / The Conversation

Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next?

27 June 2023 2:29 PM

Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

