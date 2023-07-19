



JOHANNESBURG - The Zimbabwean embassy in South Africa said it was ready to reintegrate any of its citizens who wished to go back to the country.

Zimbabwe is set to hold elections in August, with the governing Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF) facing a challenge to hold on to power after more than four decades of rule.

The opposition in Zimbabwe raised the party's governance failures as the reason for many of its youth fleeing to neighbouring countries for opportunities.

In an interview with Eyewitness News, Zimbabwe consul general in Johannesburg Eria Phiri said that one of the primary goals for the current administration was for all Zimbabweans to return home.

"The government of Zimbabwe has committed itself that it is ready to voluntarily repatriate those Zimbabweans who want to come back home.

"That message has been sent clearly to every Zimbabwean, that Zimbabwe is ready to receive you. We can’t leave our Zimbabweans without anyone to tend to them."

This article first appeared on EWN : Zim embassy in SA to citizens: 'Zimbabwe is ready to receive you'