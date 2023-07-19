[WATCH] Devastating Cederberg floods aid iconic West Coast flowers super bloom
Lester Kiewit speaks to Lauren Bradley, owner of Enjo Nature Farm in the Cederberg district, about the wonderful early bloom of spring flowers in the region, in part due to the impact of the flooding in the area.
Listen to the conversation below.
Follow the flower hot spot WhatsApp group to see various species of flowers at specific blooming times: 067 088 6969.
Mother Nature is at it again. Over the past few weeks, there's been devastating floods and devastation in Cederberg, particularly around Citrusdal. If you've seen someone in a lush area filled with sunflowers on Instagram, the picture was probably taken here.
The heavy and earlier-than-expected rainfall caused people to lose their homes and impacted farming and infrastructure in the area.
But, while causing devastation and destruction in some areas, Bradley says some residents are "walking around in disbelief" because these heavy rains have started the iconic West Coast flowers super bloom early.
The super bloom is a natural phenomenon where a beautiful tapestry of flowers blooms from July to September, peaking mid-August.
So, despite the rains and devastation, Bradley says, "There's something to smile about."
See for yourself.
Nature went from this...
To this...
Bradley says that very few things in life are free, but seeing these flowers is.
Follow the flower hot spot WhatsApp group to see various species of flowers at specific blooming times: 067 088 6969.
Or follow Enjo Nature Farm on social media for more.
More from Lifestyle
‘Binnelanders’ confirms actor Bradley Olivier is ‘on life support’
‘Binnelanders’ actor Bradley Olivier is not dead and is in hospital on life support, it has been confirmed.Read More
Gold medals and world records: Team SA shines at World Para Athletics Champs
Team SA made us proud at this year's World Para Athletics Championships.Read More
Do you know the difference between a service plan and a maintenance plan?
Whether buying new or used, getting some sort of cover to help with vehicle maintenance costs is advised by car experts.Read More
Environmental contaminants could be a factor in male fertility crisis
Men worldwide are experiencing a worrying trend of decreased sperm count and quality.Read More
Man leaves globe-trotting childhood teddy on mountain in 'beary' scary moment
What would you do if you lost something you loved deeply? This man BEARED it all on social media... which came to his teddy's rescue.Read More
Should you be friends with your co-workers? Here’s what the research says...
Toxic or productive - can work friendships make working together better?Read More
Derek Watts will not be returning to 'Carte Blanche' after 35 years
Derek Watts has decided to retire from 'Carte Blanche' after 35 years.Read More
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 18 July 2023
The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 18 July 2023 are as follows:Read More
Rooibos farmers emerge largely unscathed from destruction of WCape floods
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Martin Bergh, MD of Rooibos Ltd and member of the SA Rooibos Council board.Read More
More from Local
[LISTEN] Take some advice from the experts before considering solar
Loadshedding has spurred South Africans to look for alternative power sources, but think carefully before you make a decision.Read More
[LISTEN] Deploying the SANDF is expensive – where does the money go?
Millions are spent every time the South African National Defence Force is deployed.Read More
Mysterious gas smell sweeps across Cape Town
Capetonians have been complaining about a mysterious gas smell affecting many communities.Read More
Station Strangler: Did cops get the wrong guy?
There are many, many cases where the courts have got it wrong, says forensic investigator David Klatzow.Read More
Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum
African correspondent Crystal Orderson weighs in on why Wagner is still in the Central African Republic.Read More
Zephany Nurse ‘at peace’ with kidnapper Lavona Solomons being released on parole
Lavona Solomons will be released on parole next month after being jailed for kidnapping Zephany Nurse in 1997.Read More
Ramaphosa to pass bill that takes South Africa's official languages to 12 today
President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to pass a bill that makes sign language the 12th official language of South Africa.Read More
One Transnet port to be partly privatised: 'It's a step in the right direction'
Transnet to partner with Philippines company to be partly privatise one of their ports.Read More
Truck attacks: DA to lay terrorism charges
The Democratic Alliance will be laying charges against the truck attackers in terms of the Terrorism Act.Read More
Arresting Putin would mire peace brokering between Russia & Ukraine - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa cited government’s problems with executing an arrest warrant for Russian head of State Vladimir Putin that is party to a war for which it’s trying to broker peace.Read More