Truck attacks: DA to lay terrorism charges
Africa Melane speaks with Dianne Kohler Barnard, DA member of the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence.
Twenty-two trucks were attacked and torched across the country between 10 July and 12 July.
So far, five people have been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, malicious damage to property, conspiracy to commit a crime and attempted murder.
Barnard is set to lay charges against the culprits in terms of the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act (POCDATARA Act).
She says that these suspects should be charged with economic terrorism, in terms of this act.
The destruction of the trucks fits with multiple subsections of the definition.Dianne Kolher Bernard, Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence Member - DA
It is clearly the work of a syndicate which operates in a particular way with the intention of causing maximum destruction and panic in the country.Dianne Kolher Bernard, Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence Member - DA
She adds that the attacks could drive away investors and push the economy deeper into a depression.
How they have not charged them under this act is a complete mystery to all.Dianne Kolher Bernard, Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence Member - DA
The charges will be laid at the Berea Police Station in KwaZulu Natal.
Listen to the interview for more.
More from Local
[LISTEN] Take some advice from the experts before considering solar
Loadshedding has spurred South Africans to look for alternative power sources, but think carefully before you make a decision.Read More
[LISTEN] Deploying the SANDF is expensive – where does the money go?
Millions are spent every time the South African National Defence Force is deployed.Read More
Mysterious gas smell sweeps across Cape Town
Capetonians have been complaining about a mysterious gas smell affecting many communities.Read More
Station Strangler: Did cops get the wrong guy?
There are many, many cases where the courts have got it wrong, says forensic investigator David Klatzow.Read More
Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum
African correspondent Crystal Orderson weighs in on why Wagner is still in the Central African Republic.Read More
Zephany Nurse ‘at peace’ with kidnapper Lavona Solomons being released on parole
Lavona Solomons will be released on parole next month after being jailed for kidnapping Zephany Nurse in 1997.Read More
Ramaphosa to pass bill that takes South Africa's official languages to 12 today
President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to pass a bill that makes sign language the 12th official language of South Africa.Read More
One Transnet port to be partly privatised: 'It's a step in the right direction'
Transnet to partner with Philippines company to be partly privatise one of their ports.Read More
[WATCH] Devastating Cederberg floods aid iconic West Coast flowers super bloom
Lauren Bradley, owner of Enjo Nature Farm in the Cederberg, on the devastating rainfall and its impact on flowers in the area.Read More
Arresting Putin would mire peace brokering between Russia & Ukraine - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa cited government’s problems with executing an arrest warrant for Russian head of State Vladimir Putin that is party to a war for which it’s trying to broker peace.Read More