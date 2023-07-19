Ramaphosa to pass bill that takes South Africa's official languages to 12 today
A bill that will make sign language the twelfth official language of the country has been unanimously passed by the National Assembly.
The Constitution Eighteenth Amendment Bill was introduced to Parliament in January, aimed at giving people who are deaf or who are hearing impaired, equal protection before the law.
On 02 May 2023, the National Assembly approved that section six of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996 be amended to include South African Sign Language (SASL) as an official language.
Today, President Cyril Ramaphosa will sign into law the South African Sign Language (SASL) Bill during a ceremony at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
This means that means that South African Sign Language (SASL) will now be recognized as the 12th official language.
It's important to note that South African Sign Language (SASL) is not universally recognised, but it's important when it comes to promoting language and its dialects in South Africa... and of course, diversity and inclusion.
This article first appeared on KFM : Ramaphosa to pass bill that takes South Africa's official languages to 12 today
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ghanaian_sign_language_interpreter_working_at_University_of_Education_Winneba.jpg
