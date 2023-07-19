Australia’s Victoria pulls out of hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games
Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories, including Australia's withdrawal as the Commonwealth Games host.
(Skip to 1.39)
Preparations for the 2026 Commonwealth Games are in disarray after the Australian state of Victoria pulled out as host.
According to Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews, the state withdrew due to budget blowouts, with the projected cost having now tripled and become “well and truly too much”.
Costs are projected to amount to more than A$7 billion (about R85 billion) from a budgeted A$2.6 billion (about R32 billion).
“Frankly, A$6-A$7bn for a 12-day sporting event, we’re not doing that… I will not take money out of hospitals and schools to fund an event that is three times the cost as estimated and budgeted for last year,” Andrews says.
In April 2022, Victoria volunteered to play host to the games after the Commonwealth Games Federation struggled to find a host.
The Commonwealth Games now has a huge question mark, [we] constantly see them cancelling because they are too expensive.Adam Gilcrest, foreign correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the discussion.
This article first appeared on 947 : Australia’s Victoria pulls out of hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Flag_of_the_Commonwealth_Games_Federation.jpg
