One Transnet port to be partly privatised: 'It's a step in the right direction'
John Perlman speaks with Andrew Pike, Head of Ports, Transport and Logistics at Bowmans Law
Our country’s ports have been struggling with ageing infrastructure and inefficiencies for some time.
Two years ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that private sector participation would be allowed to combat these issues.
Transnet has faced significant criticism for its ailing ports which are reportedly some of the worst in the world.
Transnet will be partnering with a multinational port operator based in the Philippines called International Container Terminal Services Inc (ICTSI), to help with issues at Durban’s flagship container terminal.
Pike says that this is a very well-known company and claims to be the largest independent terminal operator, operating across twenty countries.
Independence is very important in this particular instance.Andrew Pike, Head of Ports, Transport and Logistics - Bowmans Law
If you look at their performance in some of the ports in which they operate it is really absolutely world class.Andrew Pike, Head of Ports, Transport and Logistics - Bowmans Law
He adds that this new company as a partner will likely have management control and will have a mandate to bring change.
It is a huge step in the right direction.Andrew Pike, Head of Ports, Transport and Logistics - Bowmans Law
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : One Transnet port to be partly privatised: 'It's a step in the right direction'
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Container_terminal,_Durban_(40598229624).jpg
More from Local
[LISTEN] The Good Party will NOT be joining the DA's 'problematic' moonshot pact
The Good Party were not invited to join the DA's pact to unseat the ANC, but if they were they "wouldn't jump onboard".Read More
[LISTEN] Take some advice from the experts before considering solar
Loadshedding has spurred South Africans to look for alternative power sources, but think carefully before you make a decision.Read More
[LISTEN] Deploying the SANDF is expensive – where does the money go?
Millions are spent every time the South African National Defence Force is deployed.Read More
Mysterious gas smell sweeps across Cape Town
Capetonians have been complaining about a mysterious gas smell affecting many communities.Read More
Station Strangler: Did cops get the wrong guy?
There are many, many cases where the courts have got it wrong, says forensic investigator David Klatzow.Read More
Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum
African correspondent Crystal Orderson weighs in on why Wagner is still in the Central African Republic.Read More
Zephany Nurse ‘at peace’ with kidnapper Lavona Solomons being released on parole
Lavona Solomons will be released on parole next month after being jailed for kidnapping Zephany Nurse in 1997.Read More
Ramaphosa to pass bill that takes South Africa's official languages to 12 today
President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to pass a bill that makes sign language the 12th official language of South Africa.Read More
Truck attacks: DA to lay terrorism charges
The Democratic Alliance will be laying charges against the truck attackers in terms of the Terrorism Act.Read More