Scorched earth: Millions hit by extreme heat across the globe

19 July 2023 12:27 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Heatwave
European heatwave
Europe heatwave
DEATH VALLEY

Scorching temperatures are being recorded across the globe with record highs in California's Death Valley.

Every weekday morning 702/CapeTalk UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist joins Bongani Bingwa for The World View.

Picture: leolintang/123rf.com
Picture: leolintang/123rf.com

"Really? People are queuing up to watch the world burn!?"

702/CapeTalk UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist joins Bongani Bingwa to give an update on the heatwaves being seen in various parts of the world.

In Death Valley, California - which is known as one of the hottest places on Earth - the mercury hit a scorching 48.9 degrees celcius on Monday night which, if confirmed, would set a new record for the hottest midnight ever.

People are deliberately driving into Death Valley to see how hot it could get.

Adam Gilchrist, 702/CapeTalk UK correspondent

Visitors are arriving to see if it can break the all time record of 56.6 degrees celcius.

Adam Gilchrist, 702/CapeTalk UK correspondent
@worldeconomicforum Death Valley in California hit 54.4°C (130°F) on Sunday #deathvalley #california #usa #heatwave #globalwarming #climatechange ♬ original sound - World Economic Forum

Elsewhere in the world, people are also feeling the heat:

It's now 19 days consecutively of 43 degrees plus of Phoenix, Arizona, 46 degrees, a new high in the island of Sardinia in the Mediterranean.

Adam Gilchrist, 702/CapeTalk UK correspondent

Warnings of extreme heat in any number of Mediterranean countries - Greece have got problems with wildfires, Spain has faced consecutive heatwaves.

Adam Gilchrist, 702/CapeTalk UK correspondent

It comes as red alerts were this past weekend issued for 16 cities across Italy as the country braces for record highs.

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) says heatwaves will become more frequent and severe in the future as a result of climate change.

RELATED:Deadly 'Cerberus' heawave (48 degrees Celsius!) turns Europe into HELL ON EARTH


This article first appeared on 702 : Scorched earth: Millions hit by extreme heat across the globe




