Will SARB give SA a break or is an interest rate hike inevitable?





Lester Kiewit speaks with Lullu Krugel, PwC SA chief economist.

SA Reserve Bank Governor, Lesetja Kganyago, has signalled that a further interest rate hike of 0.25% might be necessary to curb inflation.

This increase would create serious challenges for many South Africans as the costs of bond repayments and other debts will go up.

However, Krugel says experts are divided on what we should expect.

Since November 2021 the interest rates have hiked a total of 475 cumulative basis points.

It has been the steepest rate hike that we have seen in more than ten years. Lullu Krugel, Chief Economist - PwC SA

Krugel says that she thinks that South Africans should be given a break, but she is not sure if we will be.

She adds that she hopes looking at the inflation figures will be enough to signal the reserve bank not to hike the rate any further.

There will be consideration given to where the economy is. Lullu Krugel, Chief Economist - PwC SA

I do think that the information at the moment in front of the governor and the MPC is telling a story that [they] need to consider the impact on economic growth. Lullu Krugel, Chief Economist - PwC SA

