Station Strangler: Did cops get the wrong guy?





Ahead of the 'Station Strangler's' release this week, Clarence Ford speaks to forensic investigator Dr David Klatzow about the doubt cast over the killer's conviction.

One of the country's leading forensic investigators has cast doubt on the guilt of the so-called Station Strangler, just hours before it's believed the convicted killer will be released on parole.

After being initially charged with 21 counts of murder after the bodies of 22 boys were found in shallow graves Norman Simons was found guilty of the kidnapping and murder of 10-year-old Elroy van Rooyen in 1995.

On 20 July, Simons will possibly be released on parole.

Renowned forensic investigator David Klatzow says there have always been doubts that the real killer was fingered in the case:

At the time, there were significant inconsistencies in the evidence, and the prosecutor himself regarding the case against him as quite weak. Dr David Klatzow, Forensic investigator

If the prosecutor, who has a vested interest, regards it as weak, you must know that it is quite weak. Dr David Klatzow, Forensic investigator

The advocate at the time vowed never to cut his hair again until the accused was acquitted. Dr David Klatzow, Forensic investigator

Klatzow says that it's not uncommon for innocent people to be convicted and jailed, adding that sometimes police know they have the wrong suspect:

Sometimes police are involved in arresting just anybody to make the statistics look good and that is a dangerous thing. Dr David Klatzow, Forensic investigator

The senior state prosecutor who I spoke to this morning said Simon's 'had something to hide' counters host Clarence Ford.

That, in my view, is not the basis for conviction. Dr David Klatzow, Forensic investigator

If there's a scintilla of doubt, reasonable doubt -it doesn't have to be true, it has to be reasonably, possibly true - that accused is entitled to their acquittal. Dr David Klatzow, Forensic investigator

On Monday, the Mitchells Plain CPF called on people to forgive Simons for the crimes he committed.

"He's served his time and I think he should be left in peace," the forum's Norman Jantjies told CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit.

