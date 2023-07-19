Station Strangler: Did cops get the wrong guy?
Ahead of the 'Station Strangler's' release this week, Clarence Ford speaks to forensic investigator Dr David Klatzow about the doubt cast over the killer's conviction.
RELATED:' Station Strangler' may be released from jail on 20 July
One of the country's leading forensic investigators has cast doubt on the guilt of the so-called Station Strangler, just hours before it's believed the convicted killer will be released on parole.
After being initially charged with 21 counts of murder after the bodies of 22 boys were found in shallow graves Norman Simons was found guilty of the kidnapping and murder of 10-year-old Elroy van Rooyen in 1995.
On 20 July, Simons will possibly be released on parole.
Renowned forensic investigator David Klatzow says there have always been doubts that the real killer was fingered in the case:
At the time, there were significant inconsistencies in the evidence, and the prosecutor himself regarding the case against him as quite weak.Dr David Klatzow, Forensic investigator
If the prosecutor, who has a vested interest, regards it as weak, you must know that it is quite weak.Dr David Klatzow, Forensic investigator
The advocate at the time vowed never to cut his hair again until the accused was acquitted.Dr David Klatzow, Forensic investigator
Klatzow says that it's not uncommon for innocent people to be convicted and jailed, adding that sometimes police know they have the wrong suspect:
Sometimes police are involved in arresting just anybody to make the statistics look good and that is a dangerous thing.Dr David Klatzow, Forensic investigator
The senior state prosecutor who I spoke to this morning said Simon's 'had something to hide' counters host Clarence Ford.
That, in my view, is not the basis for conviction.Dr David Klatzow, Forensic investigator
If there's a scintilla of doubt, reasonable doubt -it doesn't have to be true, it has to be reasonably, possibly true - that accused is entitled to their acquittal.Dr David Klatzow, Forensic investigator
On Monday, the Mitchells Plain CPF called on people to forgive Simons for the crimes he committed.
"He's served his time and I think he should be left in peace," the forum's Norman Jantjies told CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit.
RELATED: Mitchells Plain CPF calls for ‘Station Strangler’ to be left in peace
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/prison-prison-cell-jail-crime-553836/
More from Local
[LISTEN] Take some advice from the experts before considering solar
Loadshedding has spurred South Africans to look for alternative power sources, but think carefully before you make a decision.Read More
[LISTEN] Deploying the SANDF is expensive – where does the money go?
Millions are spent every time the South African National Defence Force is deployed.Read More
Mysterious gas smell sweeps across Cape Town
Capetonians have been complaining about a mysterious gas smell affecting many communities.Read More
Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum
African correspondent Crystal Orderson weighs in on why Wagner is still in the Central African Republic.Read More
Zephany Nurse ‘at peace’ with kidnapper Lavona Solomons being released on parole
Lavona Solomons will be released on parole next month after being jailed for kidnapping Zephany Nurse in 1997.Read More
Ramaphosa to pass bill that takes South Africa's official languages to 12 today
President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to pass a bill that makes sign language the 12th official language of South Africa.Read More
One Transnet port to be partly privatised: 'It's a step in the right direction'
Transnet to partner with Philippines company to be partly privatise one of their ports.Read More
Truck attacks: DA to lay terrorism charges
The Democratic Alliance will be laying charges against the truck attackers in terms of the Terrorism Act.Read More
[WATCH] Devastating Cederberg floods aid iconic West Coast flowers super bloom
Lauren Bradley, owner of Enjo Nature Farm in the Cederberg, on the devastating rainfall and its impact on flowers in the area.Read More
Arresting Putin would mire peace brokering between Russia & Ukraine - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa cited government’s problems with executing an arrest warrant for Russian head of State Vladimir Putin that is party to a war for which it’s trying to broker peace.Read More