Zephany Nurse ‘at peace’ with kidnapper Lavona Solomons being released on parole





Lester Kiewit speaks with Zephany Nurse, who was abducted as a newborn.

Solomons will be released on 18 August after serving seven years of her 10-year sentence.

She kidnapped Nurse when she was newborn and raised her as her own daughter for years and named her Miché.

Nurse says that Solomons release comes as a bit of a relief as it allows everyone to move forward with their lives.

I think I am, maybe not too comfortable, but I am more at peace with the fact that she is coming out. I think that stems from forgiveness and moving on with life. Zephany Nurse

She adds that the last time she saw or spoke to Solomons was at her parole hearing last year.

It is extremely emotional and tough when you are sitting in front of someone who has done something like this to you. Zephany Nurse

FILE: Zephany Nurse in studio in the CapeTalk studio in 2019. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN

Nurse says that at this stage she would not feel comfortable visiting Solomons after her release, but she might feel differently in the future.

She says she also currently still working on building her relationship with her biological parents.

