Hip hop turns 50! 'Every element of hip hop can be linked to SA' - Emile YX?
Yes! Hip hop has a birthday and it was born 50 years ago, on 11 August 1993.
Lester Kiewit speaks to artist, former Black Noise Hip Hop Group member, author, playwright, dancer, B-boy, philanthropist and co-promoter of Hip Hop Cultural Education Emile YX? about the impact the genre has had across the world. especially South Africa.
Listen to the conversation below.
Emile YX? reminisces about the start of hip hop which was founded in New York on a night when Cindy Campbell had a party to raise money for some clothes.
At the party, Cindy's brother, DJ Kool Herc spun some records and "did something different" to his spinning - he created a break in the song and looped it - this is now a signature sound attributed to hip hop.
Emile YX? says there are five core elements to hip hop which are:
1) Emceeing
2) Deejaying
3) Breakin'
4) Graff
5) Beatboxing
Emily YX? explains that "every element can be linked to Southern Africa." Aerosol art can be linked to rock art, emceeing echoes story telling or oral traditions, loop sounds sound like the chants of first-nation people while
driving people into a trance-like ritual dance is similar to break dance.
Emile YX? says that hip hop is about more than the rappers, clothes and music associated with the genre - it's become a movement and culture over the years and is "essentially, a human form of expression" that transcends geography, language, race, politics, and other things that divide people so easily.
Here's what hip hop means to Emile YX?
Emile YX? is currently focusing on the academic history of hip hop.
He'll join other academics of hip hop tonight at the Book Lounge from 6pm to 7pm to talking about 50 years of hip hop - RSVP to secure your spot.
