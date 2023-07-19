Gold medals and world records: Team SA shines at World Para Athletics Champs
Team South Africa has made Mzansi proud after achieving phenomenal success at this year’s World Para Athletics Championships in Paris, France.
The team not only secured four medals but also broke several continental and world records.
Mpumelelo Mhlongo secured the men’s T44 100-metre gold.
🥇🇿🇦 Mpumelelo Mhlongo clinches the GOLD medal in the T44 100m race at the World Para Athletics Championships! 🌟💥 Congratulations, Mpumelelo, on this remarkable triumph! 🇿🇦🏅 #ForMyCountry#TeamSA#Paris2023 pic.twitter.com/WiRat5I6Zs' Team South Africa (@TeamSA2024) July 12, 2023
Louzanne Coetzee took home the silver in the women’s T11 1500-metre event.
🥈🇿🇦 What a phenomenal achievement! Louzanne Coetzee has claimed the SILVER medal in the T11 1500m event at the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris! Congratulations on this well-deserved success! 🇿🇦❤️👏#ForMyCountry#TeamSA pic.twitter.com/Tmqexg8Cps' Team South Africa (@TeamSA2024) July 10, 2023
Kerwin Noemdo earned a bronze medal on the men’s F46 shot put.
🌟 #TeamSA Day 7 results:' Team South Africa (@TeamSA2024) July 15, 2023
🥉 Kerwin Noemdo - Claims the BRONZE medal
💪 Juane le Roux - Achieves a phenomenal 5th position, setting a new AFRICAN RECORD at 10:47.
⚡ Mpumelelo Mhlongo - 7th position.
🇿🇦🏅💪 #ForMyCountry#Paris2023 pic.twitter.com/7rvDR7dBsE
Simone Kruger not only scored a gold medal for the women’s F38 discuss, but she also broke the world record for the event.
That moment when it is confirmed that you are a World Champion.#ForMyCountry#Paris2023 pic.twitter.com/q6ZWoy4xxD' Team South Africa (@TeamSA2024) July 17, 2023
Several athletes also broke continental records:
· Puseletso Mabote in the men’s T63 100-metre final
· Juane le Roux in the F46 women’s shot put
· Tezna Abrahams in the T64 women’s long jump
· Sheryl James in the T37 women’s 400-metres
As this event will carry many athletes through to the Paris Paralympic qualifiers, this is a major win for South Africa.
Go Team SA!
This article first appeared on 947 : Gold medals and world records: Team SA shines at World Para Athletics Champs
Source : https://www.facebook.com/SouthAfricanSportAssociationForPhysicallyDisabled/videos/1593829104471696/
