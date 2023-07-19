Mysterious gas smell sweeps across Cape Town
Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online, (Skip to 07:18) and Jermaine Carelse, from Cape Town Fire and Rescue.
Authorities have been stumped after receiving numerous reports about a gas smell in multiple areas on Monday evening.
City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services were reportedly sent out to investigate but were unable to locate the source.
Carelse says they were inundated with calls but by the time they arrived the smell had dissipated.
This is one of the anomalies that we can’t explain.Jermaine Carelse, Cape Town Fire and Rescue
Friedman says the stories around this are bizarre because of how far the smell seems to have spread.
She adds that a similar phenomenon happened in Long Beach in America last year and they believe the smell came from an offshore dredging operation.
The weather has been hectic so who knows, maybe there is something offshore that is wafting in.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
I am quite fascinated to see what it really is.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
