Kenyan 'starvation cult' death toll now at more than 400

A Kenyan cult reportedly practiced starvation in order to "meet Jesus Christ in the afterlife".

Those cult followers were told by pastor Mackenzie that they should starve to death and they will reach heaven. Crystal Orderson, Africa Correspondent

The cult is being investigated and authorities have recently discovered twelve more bodies, bringing the death toll to 403.

Orderson says that investigators are still searching a forest outside of Mombasa for bodies.

They just don’t know how many people actually died there. Crystal Orderson, Africa Correspondent

Kenyan flag. (Pixabay)

Mackenzie, the cult leader, was a former taxi driver and is currently in police custody.

He is reportedly facing charges of terrorism and genocide related charges.

