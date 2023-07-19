



Binnelanders has confirmed that SA actor Bradley Olivier is ‘on life support’ after being admitted to hospital on Monday evening (17 July).

This follows inaccurate media reports that the actor passed away on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack.

On the _Binnelanders _Facebook page, spokesperson for the family Solomon Cupido says while Olivier has been receiving medical care for the past two days, he is not expected to recover.

“We ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this immensely difficult time and allow us to grieve in peace.”

The 36-year-old actor was well known for his role as Danny Jantjies in the Afrikaans soapie.

He also starred as Xavier in the Moja Love telenovela Hope.

This article first appeared on 947 : ‘Binnelanders’ confirms actor Bradley Olivier is ‘on life support’