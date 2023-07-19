Putin won't attend BRICS Summit, Presidency confirms





CAPE TOWN - The Presidency has on Wednesday confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t be attending the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Johannesburg next month.

In a statement, The Presidency said Russia would be represented by the country’s foreign minister - Sergey Lavrov.

Lavrov attended the BRICS foreign ministers meeting in Cape Town last month.

The confirmation of Putin not travelling to South Africa comes as the Democratic Alliance planned to head to court on Friday, to compel government to execute an arrest warrant for war crimes issued by the International Criminal Court.

The Presidency added that the summit would however be attended by other BRICS leaders from Brazil, India and China.

