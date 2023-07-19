The Midday Report Express: Presidency confirms Putin will not be attending BRICS





The top story on The Midday Report is the breaking story that Russian President, Vladimir Putin, will not be attending the BRICS Summit, the South African Presidency has confirmed.

In a statement, The Presidency said Russia would instead be represented by that country’s foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov.

Rumours abound the the reason for his cancellation is the potential issuance of an arrest warrant for President Putin, however the Office of the Presidency has stated this is not the case and relations between South Africa and Russia remain on solid ground.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Presidential Spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya.

So engagements with the Russian government will continue and the relationship will continue to be warm and cordial, as it has always been. That's it. Vincent Magwenya, Presidential Spokesperson

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

The nation will get a 12th additional official language today as President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to sign the South African Sign Language Bill into law.

City Power says their staff continue to be attacked and they’ve issued warning that they will withdraw technicians from hostile areas.

South African Firefighters send third batch of troops to Canada to assist with stopping wildfires there.

Tshidi Madia has a one on one with suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in this weeks episode of Politricking.

Scroll up for full audio.