[LISTEN] Take some advice from the experts before considering solar





In the first of four conversations about alternative energy and solar solutions, Clarence Ford speaks to Denzil de Bryn and Gary Whitaker from ADCD Dynamics.

Unsurprisingly, the buzz word on the street when it comes to power in South Africa, is "solar".

It's just one of the options South Africans are considering in order to deal with the rolling blackouts we've been experiencing since the end of last year.

Solar energy solutions are big business and there are various options available, so what's the best one for you?

Clarence Ford speaks to Denzil de Bryn & Gary Whitaker from ADCD Dynamics.

Click above to listen to the full podcast:

Common problems with solar installations:

They haven't used a qualified installer or they've been given the wrong information on the system they need to install. Gary Whitaker

We need to educate people on what they're buying, what they need to purchase to cover what they need to cover. Gary Whitaker

Things to consider when opting for solar:

Do you go with solar panels? Do you have enough roof space and how much roof space do you have? Gary Whitaker

