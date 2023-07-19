Streaming issues? Report here
[LISTEN] The Good Party will NOT be joining the DA's 'problematic' moonshot pact

19 July 2023 3:31 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
African National Congress
The Good Party
DA Democratic Alliance
moonshot pact

The Good Party were not invited to join the DA's pact to unseat the ANC, but if they were they "wouldn't jump onboard".

Clarence Ford interviews Brett Herron, Secretary-general of the Good Party.

The lucky seven that have pledged their allegiance to the Democratic Alliance's moonshot pact are gearing up to stand as a united front to unseat the ANC.

The seven parties include the Democratic Alliance, Inkatha Freedom Party, Freedom Front Plus, ActionSA, National Freedom Party, United Independent Movement and Spectrum National Party.

Good Party leaders in Cape Town press conference on Sunday 22 August 2021 where party leader, Patricia de Lille announced Brett Herron (centre) as the mayoral candidate for the City of Cape Town in the 2021 local government elections. Picture: Twitter/@ForGoodZA
Good Party leaders in Cape Town press conference on Sunday 22 August 2021 where party leader, Patricia de Lille announced Brett Herron (centre) as the mayoral candidate for the City of Cape Town in the 2021 local government elections. Picture: Twitter/@ForGoodZA

RELATED: Moonshot pact: 'Unless we can get civil society's buy in, it's not going to fly'

RELATED: DA's Moonshot pact signatory Spectrum on why the alliance is way forward for SA

RELATED: Moonshot pact must produce 'a coherent vision for SA' - Michael Beaumont

The Good Party on the other hand, will not be joining the 'problematic' pact.

Herron says that the pact is based on the common dislike of the ANC, whereas any pre-election pact should be based on common values and common objectives.

He adds that The Good Party's visions and policies differ from those that have signed up to the moonshot pact, as their focus is addressing "unfinished" business prior to 1994 through transformation policies.

The goals for the party within the next year is to grow the party substantially, and if this requires a collation provincially or nationally, it will be considered.

Let's be frank, we were not invited to join this ill-fated mission to the moon, but if we had been invited we wouldn't be jumping onboard.

Brett Herron, Secretary-general – Good Party

A lot about the moonshot is problematic.

Brett Herron, Secretary-general – Good Party

The Good Party doesn't hate any party.

Brett Herron, Secretary-general – Good Party

Right now we want to grow the voice for those who believe that there's still unfinished business from pre-1994.

Brett Herron, Secretary-general – Good Party

We have absolutely no agreement with them [ANC].

Brett Herron, Secretary-general – Good Party

Scroll up to listen the full interview.




