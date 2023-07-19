[LISTEN] Exciting updates from the Volkswagen factory in Kariega
Pippa Hudson speaks with Ernest Page, Motoring Journalist with changecars.co.za.
Volkswagen polo’s and polo vivo’s are extremely popular amongst South Africans, as they are extremely affordable.
Page recently visited the VW factory in Kariega in the Eastern Cape where he heard some exciting updates from the brand.
Not only is the factory working on becoming more environmentally friendly with water saving a tree planting initiatives, they could potentially have plans to build another SUV in South Africa.
In September, October we could know the answer to this question.Ernest Page, Motoring Journalist - changecars.co.za
When the polo comes near the end, they might start up another section of the factory to build a much needed small, compact SUV.Ernest Page, Motoring Journalist - changecars.co.za
He says that there has been no official confirmation, but we could hear an update on this later on in the year.
The motoring industry in South Africa is massive and a huge contributor to the economy.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_111724453_mulhouse-france-11-november-2018-closeup-of-rain-drops-on-red-volkswagen-polo-logo-on-car-front-park.html?vti=o84zc4cz5mgpiscmow-1-36
