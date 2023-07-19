Inflation slows to 20-month low, but 25 bps rate hike still 'likely'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Koketso Mano, senior economist at FNB.
Inflation has fallen to its lowest figure in almost two years, Statistics SA reports ahead of the South African Reserve Bank's interest rate decision on Thursday.
Annual CPI inflation slowed to 5,4% in June, from 6,3% in May.
That means, importantly, that it is back in the Sarb's target range of 3-6%.
Could the latest numbers spell a halt to the spate of rate hikes the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has been approving?
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Koketso Mano, senior economist at FNB.
They were not "entirely" surprised by the magnitude of the inflation fallback she says, but warns that we shouldn't think that inflation is out of the system.
We expected 5.5% and we were in line with the consensus on that... but the deceleration was totally expected, especially if you take into account the high base that was created last year and over 2022 that is now supporting lower inflation in general.Koketso Mano, Senior Economist - FNB
On an annual basis we can think of high, above 6% inflation to be behind us... but I think it will take some time for us to move, sustainably, towards that 4.5% mark.Koketso Mano, Senior Economist - FNB
With month-on-month inflation you're still seeing a bit of pressure. Seemingly, with expectations on the core front, there's still pass-through of some of the price pressures that we had expected initially from that fuel and food price shock... So we're encouraged that the annual numbers are still decelerating quite sharply, but there's still inflation in the system.Koketso Mano, Senior Economist - FNB
Annual #CPI inflation retreated to its lowest level in 20 months, cooling to 5,4% in June from 6,3% in May.
Listen here for more: https://t.co/d0qCjTklXk#StatsSA #Inflation pic.twitter.com/099JRlkEiA
When it comes to placing a bet on the MPC's interest rate decision on Thursday, Mano's money is on a hike of 25 basis points.
The tricky point she says, is the lag which happens as monetary policy decisions filter through to the economy.
Some estimates go as much as 24 months. That's a long time for the MPC to see how the work they're doing is actually influencing the economy, not just prices but the general state of the economy... and inflation expectations have crept higher, analysts' expectations are creeping higher for 2024... That means there's still a bit of concern that the MPC should be thinking through.Koketso Mano, Senior Economist - FNB
Going back to that lag... It does make the situation a bit hairy in the sense that you could over-tighten, but you could also under-tighten... I think it will be a split decision on Thursday.Koketso Mano, Senior Economist - FNB
