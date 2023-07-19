Streaming issues? Report here
What happens when salesperson doesn't disclose accident history of a used car?

19 July 2023 9:52 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Second hand car
Car dealership
Wendy Knowler
car purchases
Full Disclosure
car financing
consumer issues
used vehicles

Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a long-time client who was misled about her latest purchase by a branded dealership.

Buying a used car makes sense in a lot of ways, but the process can be fraught with pitfalls.

Always ask the dealership whether it's sourced a VIN-based check on the car’s history and ask to see it, cautions Wendy Knowler.

The VIN, or vehicle identification number, is a unique identifying code given to a vehicle when it's manufactured.

@ kotlyarn/123rf.com
@ kotlyarn/123rf.com

The consumer journalist says that over the years many people have reached out to her upon discovering their second-hand cars had been damaged in something a lot more severe than a fender bender.

And that's often when buying from a reputable, branded dealership she adds.

Invariably they tell me, 'I asked the salesman if the car had been in an accident, and they said it hadn’t'... or they might say 'it was a tiny fender bender'. The consumer takes that at face value and very soon afterwards they somehow find out... it was a fairly big accident which wasn't disclosed.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Knowler relates the horror story of one motorist who bought what turned out to be a severely damaged car from a Joburg Mercedes dealership.

She'd bought FOUR vehicles from this outlet in recent years, but was still misled about the condition of her latest purchase.

Four months later, after heavy festive season rain in Gauteng, the windscreen began to leak... The water was spurting and no-one could sit in that passenger seat when it rained, she told me. And, of course, the moisture created an unpleasant smell in the car.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

The dealership told the customer they'd had replace the windscreen shortly before the car delivery, but it was installed incorrectly and she was invited to return the car to have the problem sorted out.

Upon seeking a trade-in offer, the dealership she'd approached sourced a background check on the car, based on its VIN.

This revealed the previous owner had lodged an accident repair claim in 2018.

That was a shock as it was never disclosed to her during the purchase process, she said. Further investigation revealed that a major section of the car had been resprayed; and the bonnet, fender, bumper and a headlight had been replaced.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Knowler is busy following up on the case and says she hopes to report back on a later show with a good outcome for this buyer, but it's not looking good at this point.

She emphasizes that if you’re really keen on that used car you have your eye on, you can also get a VIN-based check yourself for a relatively small fee.

For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview audio




Share this:
