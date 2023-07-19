Janine van Wyk disappointed to miss World Cup, but is not ready to retire yet
Robert Marawa speaks to South African footballer, Janine van Wyk.
Former Banyana Banyana captain, Janine van Wyk still hopes to represent South Africa again, despite not making the squad for the FIFA Women's World Cup.
The 36-year-old says while she is disappointed to not be part of the squad competing at the quadrennial football showpiece, she is not planning on retiring anytime soon.
Van Wyk still has an important record in her sights.
Having made a record 183 appearances for Banyana, van Wyk is looking to reach 185 caps before she retires.
That would see surpass the record of former Egypt captain, Ahmed Hassan and become the most capped African footballer, male or female.
Van Wyk says once she does hang up her boots, she
I have not retired, I don’t where those stories come from. I have a record to break and that’s to be the most capped player on the African continent, male or female.Janine van Wyk, Former Banyana Banyana captain
Currently have 183 caps ,so two more I will break the record. I would retire straight after that because everything else I wanted to achieve in the game I have done. IJanine van Wyk, Former Banyana Banyana captain
I have acquired my UEFA B license and CAF B license as well and coaching is something that I want to get into once I stop playing. Vera Pauw has said that if she goes to another club she would bring me on as an assistant, I have also had offers from England but I am not ready to stop playing yet.Janine van Wyk, Former Banyana Banyana captain
As for the national team, with their World Cup opener against Sweden just days away, van Wyk believes the team is in a good space despite the controversy around bonus pay.
She added that she would have loved to be there with them.
I would have loved to go and use my experience off the field. Even at Afcon I only played 1 match, the rest of the time I was giving my knowledge and helping Des. I brought that calmness to the players and reinforcing how good they are and how valuable they are as individuals.Janine van Wyk, Former Banyana Banyana captain
I thought that could be something that I could do at this tournament as well. It hasn’t stopped me from speaking to the players and they are in a good space and ready for the opening game against Sweden. They know the pressure is on them, they made a big noise this side and got the country behind them in certain things but they know they be screaming about things and the not delivering on the field.Janine van Wyk, Former Banyana Banyana captain
This article first appeared on 947 : Janine van Wyk disappointed to miss World Cup, but is not ready to retire yet
