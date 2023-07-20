DA forges ahead with court bid on SA govt's obligation to arrest Putin
CAPE TOWN - Although Russian President Vladimir Putin will no longer be attending the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Johannesburg next month, the Democratic Alliance (DA) said it would forge ahead with its court case over government’s obligations to execute an international warrant for his arrest.
Putin is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes.
The State attorney had until 5pm on Wednesday to file further affidavits in the matter, backing up President Cyril Ramaphosa’s assertion that arresting Putin would invite war on South Africa.
DA lawyer Elzanne Jonker said for a government to give credence to a threat of war would be the end of both international and domestic law.
In court papers filed on behalf of the DA, Jonker said it would also be the end of South Africa’s sovereignty and brute might would rule.
Jonker filed a response on behalf of the DA because at the time, Ramaphosa’s affidavit was still deemed confidential.
On Wednesday, The Presidency said it was a decision by mutual agreement for Putin to give the BRICS Summit a miss and to send his foreign affairs minister instead.
But DA leader John Steenhuisen said this would not impact his court matter - which is important for precedence.
“The DA’s resolute in our stance that the South African government must not compromise its duty to uphold international law for the sake of political alliances or the African National Congress (ANC)’s narrow financial interests.”
Steenhuisen said keeping Putin out of South Africa was in the country’s best interests.
This article first appeared on EWN : DA forges ahead with court bid on SA govt's obligation to arrest Putin
Source : @Our_DA/Twitter
