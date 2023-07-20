PICS, VIDEOS: Chaos and road closures after Joburg CBD gas blast
JOHANNESBURG - Motorists and onlookers have been advised to steer clear of a number of roads in the Johannesburg CBD as the city continues its mop-up operations.
Late on Wednesday afternoon, a gas explosion left sections of Bree and Rissik Streets in tatters.
Remnants of Bree Street in the Johannesburg CBD on 20 July 2023 after a gas explosion on 19 July 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
Emergency services at the scene of a gas explosion in the Johannesburg CBD on 20 July 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
Commuters and pedestrians take pictures of raised roads after a gas explosion in the Johannesburg CBD on 19 July 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
Commuters and pedestrians examine the damage to roads in the Johannesburg CBD after a gas explosion on 19 July 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
Authorities at the scene of a gas explosion in the Johannesburg CBD on 19 July 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
A damaged car on Bree Street in the Johannesburg CBD after a gas explosion wreaked havoc on 19 July 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
A man passes the scene of a gas explosion in the Johannesburg CBD on 19 July 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
All roads crossing Lilian Ngoyi (Bree) Street between Rahima Moosa and Plein Street, including Simmonds, Harrison, Loveday, Rissik, Joubert, Eloff, and Von Brandis Streets, remain closed, the City of Johannesburg advised on Thursday morning.
At least 48 people have been injured, and one person has died.
The cause of the blast has not yet been determined, with Egoli Gas, the company that runs the city's pipeline network, saying it had not seen a pressure reduction or network compromise.
This article first appeared on EWN : PICS, VIDEOS: Chaos and road closures after Joburg CBD gas blast
