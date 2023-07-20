Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Happy 76th birthday, Carlos Santana!

20 July 2023 8:57 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Carlos Santana
celebrity news

Carlos Santana celebrates a birthday today and so we take a trip down memory lane, celebrating with some of his best music.

Carlos Humberto Santana Barragán is an American guitarist who rose to fame in the late 1960s and early 1970s with his band Santana, which pioneered a fusion of rock and roll and Latin American jazz.

With multiple Grammy Awards won, Santana pioneered the Latin-rock style of music and music lovers know what a big deal this was back in the 60s.

Today, the musician turns 76 years old!

Let's celebrate with some of his greatest hits.

Maria Maria - it has to be #1

Smooth

Black magic woman

Put your lights on

Everybody's everything

The game of love

Evil ways

The legend keeps himself busy these days by expressing himself through fashion... particularly, shoes - that's 76 for you!


This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 76th birthday, Carlos Santana!




