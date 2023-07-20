Happy 76th birthday, Carlos Santana!





Carlos Humberto Santana Barragán is an American guitarist who rose to fame in the late 1960s and early 1970s with his band Santana, which pioneered a fusion of rock and roll and Latin American jazz.

With multiple Grammy Awards won, Santana pioneered the Latin-rock style of music and music lovers know what a big deal this was back in the 60s.

Today, the musician turns 76 years old!

Let's celebrate with some of his greatest hits.

Maria Maria - it has to be #1

Smooth

Black magic woman

Put your lights on

Everybody's everything

The game of love

Evil ways

The legend keeps himself busy these days by expressing himself through fashion... particularly, shoes - that's 76 for you!

