Happy 76th birthday, Carlos Santana!
Carlos Humberto Santana Barragán is an American guitarist who rose to fame in the late 1960s and early 1970s with his band Santana, which pioneered a fusion of rock and roll and Latin American jazz.
With multiple Grammy Awards won, Santana pioneered the Latin-rock style of music and music lovers know what a big deal this was back in the 60s.
Today, the musician turns 76 years old!
Let's celebrate with some of his greatest hits.
Maria Maria - it has to be #1
Smooth
Black magic woman
Put your lights on
Everybody's everything
The game of love
Evil ways
The legend keeps himself busy these days by expressing himself through fashion... particularly, shoes - that's 76 for you!
This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 76th birthday, Carlos Santana!
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?search=carlos+santana&title=Special:MediaSearch&go=Go&type=image
