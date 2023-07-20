Threads vs Twitter... What's the difference?
Thursday's = Trends with Lester Kiewit!
This week, Lester Kiewit speaks to Kirsty Bissett, Managing Director (MD) of HaveYouHeard Marketing, about Threads and how it differs to Twitter.
Listen to the conversation below.
Threads has been dubbed the most downloaded app in history, garnering one million users in less than a week since it launched on 5 July.
Bissett says Threads, the micro-blogging app allows you to share text updates.
Similar to Elon Musk's app, Twitter, you can share messages, links, photos, videos and engage with like-minded people on Threads.
Bissett reports that despite the record-breaking users downloading the app, the daily active users on Threads "plummeted quickly". Since its launch, people spent about 20 minutes on the app, but a few days later it was down to eight minutes.
But most social media users are asking, how is Threads different to Twitter? Bissett says, there are multiple reasons:
1) The app aims to create a positive space by generating positive conversations.
2) There are no ads which might be "refreshing for social media users".
3) It allows you to mute words/content you deem inappropriate.
4) There's no "DM" (direct message) option so anything you want to say to someone, is public - aiding positive interactions - if you're on Twitter, you'll know that positivity is not spread often.
Bissett also recommends that businesses join Threads since "you're not starting from zero". When you download Threads, your Instagram friends migrate to Threads too - so your community exists already, says the MD.
Businesses also have the chance to build and organic and intimate relationships with their consumers because Threads gives you the opportunity for more strategic content.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
