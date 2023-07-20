Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Teen girl shot dead after rejecting boy's advances Fourteen-year-old Naeema Marshall was shot dead by a 15-year-old boy after she rejected him. 20 July 2023 10:36 AM
Koeberg: Another festive season in the dark? Electricty minister 'very worried' The refurbishment of Koeberg, Africa's only nuclear plant, has been subject to numerous delays. 20 July 2023 9:41 AM
Putin not coming to South Africa 'shows the unity of BRICS' Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending the BRICS summit, saving South Africa from a diplomatic nightmare. 20 July 2023 9:10 AM
View all Local
[LISTEN] The Good Party will NOT be joining the DA's 'problematic' moonshot pact The Good Party were not invited to join the DA's pact to unseat the ANC, but if they were they "wouldn't jump onboard". 19 July 2023 3:31 PM
Putin won't attend BRICS Summit, Presidency confirms In a statement, The Presidency said Russia would be represented by the country’s foreign minister - Sergey Lavrov. 19 July 2023 1:03 PM
Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum African correspondent Crystal Orderson weighs in on why Wagner is still in the Central African Republic. 19 July 2023 12:07 PM
View all Politics
DJ Sbu has done it! Mofaya secures Shoprite Checkers deal Mofaya will soon hit the shelves of Shoprite and Checkers. 20 July 2023 9:55 AM
Koeberg: Another festive season in the dark? Electricty minister 'very worried' The refurbishment of Koeberg, Africa's only nuclear plant, has been subject to numerous delays. 20 July 2023 9:41 AM
What happens when salesperson doesn't disclose accident history of a used car? Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a long-time client who was misled about her latest purchase by a branded dealership. 19 July 2023 9:52 PM
View all Business
[EXPLAINER] How to quickly log a fault with Eskom If are battling with an electricity issue that is unrelated to loadshedding, there are some easy ways to report this to Eskom. 20 July 2023 10:24 AM
Threads vs Twitter... What's the difference? HaveYouHeard Marketing managing director Kirsty Bissett chats all things Threads, which already has one million users. 20 July 2023 10:18 AM
'Fastvertising': Did you see maize meal brand credit itself for Jozi snow? Iconic local brand Iwisa whipped up a quick and 'cool' response to the recent Joburg snowfall, taking advantage of the #jozisnow h... 19 July 2023 8:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Women's Football World Cup kicks off despite fatal shooting hours before event A shooting in the centre of Auckland in New Zealand left three dead hours before the opening of the Fifa Women's World Cup. 20 July 2023 10:26 AM
Janine van Wyk disappointed to miss World Cup, but is not ready to retire yet The 36-year-old is hoping to become the most capped African footballer of all-time. 19 July 2023 8:21 PM
African teams could cause upsets at the Women’s World Cup "There’s a strong chance one of the African teams could make the knockouts... and they all have the potential to stir things up." 19 July 2023 11:20 AM
View all Sport
Happy 76th birthday, Carlos Santana! Carlos Santana celebrates a birthday today and so we take a trip down memory lane, celebrating with some of his best music. 20 July 2023 8:57 AM
Barbie adds virtual social media influencer to her career list Barbie was developed in 1959 as a doll. Since then, she has evolved through a series of physical and digital iterations. 19 July 2023 1:36 PM
‘Binnelanders’ confirms actor Bradley Olivier is ‘on life support’ ‘Binnelanders’ actor Bradley Olivier is not dead and is in hospital on life support, it has been confirmed. 19 July 2023 1:17 PM
View all Entertainment
Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum African correspondent Crystal Orderson weighs in on why Wagner is still in the Central African Republic. 19 July 2023 12:07 PM
Over-the-counter birth control pill approved in the US The United States Food and Drug Administration has approved the first ever over-the-counter birth control pill. 19 July 2023 10:09 AM
Iconic: Take a tour of the world’s biggest cruise ship When completed, the Royal Caribbean's 'Icon of the Seas' will steal the title of the largest cruise ship in the world. 18 July 2023 2:55 PM
View all World
De Beers deal will make Botswana 'global capital of diamonds' says president Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas has a roundup of business news from the continent on The Money Show. 19 July 2023 9:06 PM
Kenyan 'starvation cult' death toll now at more than 400 More than 400 people have died as a result of a "starvation cult" in Kenya. 19 July 2023 1:13 PM
Zim embassy in SA to citizens: 'Zimbabwe is ready to receive you' Ahead of Zimbabwe's elections in August, its consul general in Johannesburg, Eria Phiri, said the governing party was focusing on... 19 July 2023 7:56 AM
View all Africa
Mandy Wiener: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like? Johannesburg is collapsing and its dodgy leadership is incapable and weak. 20 July 2023 9:50 AM
Putin not coming to South Africa 'shows the unity of BRICS' Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending the BRICS summit, saving South Africa from a diplomatic nightmare. 20 July 2023 9:10 AM
Looming global crises - how we respond will 'change the world' News24's Qaanitah Hunter reviews "The Power of Crisis" in which Ian Bremmer cites a trio of crises coming - global health emergenc... 18 July 2023 8:19 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Putin not coming to South Africa 'shows the unity of BRICS'

20 July 2023 9:10 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
BRICS
Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending the BRICS summit, saving South Africa from a diplomatic nightmare.

Bongani Bingwa speaks with Anil Sooklal, Ambassador at Large: Asia and BRICS at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

South Africa is a signatory to the International Criminal Court, obligating it to arrest Putin upon his arrival in the country.

Sooklal says that this decision from Russia shows the unity of BRICS, as there have been ongoing consultations between the nations.

President Putin has decided he will not allow this issue to detract from the summit and undermine the summit's success.

Anil Sooklal, Ambassador at Large: Asia and BRICS - Department of International Relations and Cooperation

The issue clouded preparations for the summit for months and a solution only came after much engagement and consultation between BRICS leaders.

President Cyril Ramaphosa with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a BRICS Summit. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a BRICS Summit. Picture: GCIS

While Putin will not be coming to South Africa, he will be participating in the summit virtually.

The BRICS summit is set to take from 22 August to 24 August.

Listen to the interview for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : Putin not coming to South Africa 'shows the unity of BRICS'




20 July 2023 9:10 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
BRICS
Vladimir Putin

More from Local

A 'Reclaim Silvertree' picket was held on the site this past weekend, with attendees arguing that four homeless shelters already exist in the area.

Row over plans to turn District Six 'creche' into homeless shelter heats up

20 July 2023 10:56 AM

District Six residents want a multi-purpose recreational centre to be built on the land they deem as historic to the community.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fourteen-year-old Naeema Marshall was shot and killed while visiting her relatives in Eerste River, Cape Town on Monday, 17 July 2023. Picture: Facebook/Keeptheenergy

Teen girl shot dead after rejecting boy's advances

20 July 2023 10:36 AM

Fourteen-year-old Naeema Marshall was shot dead by a 15-year-old boy after she rejected him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town, South Africa. © hijackhippo/123rf.com

Koeberg: Another festive season in the dark? Electricty minister 'very worried'

20 July 2023 9:41 AM

The refurbishment of Koeberg, Africa's only nuclear plant, has been subject to numerous delays.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The sun rises over a chaotic scene in the Johannesburg CBD after a gas explosion on 19 July 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

PICS, VIDEOS: Chaos and road closures after Joburg CBD gas blast

20 July 2023 8:54 AM

Late on Wednesday afternoon, a gas explosion left sections of Bree and Rissik Streets in tatters. One person was killed, and at least 41 others injured.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The extensive damage done to roads in the Johannesburg CBD after a gas explosion on 19 July 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Joburg CBD explosion: Secondary explosions possible - 'We beg you, STAY AWAY!'

20 July 2023 8:19 AM

An explosion in Johannesburg on Wednesday evening caused massive damage to the CBD.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Democratic Alliance leader, John Steenhuisen. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter

DA forges ahead with court bid on SA govt's obligation to arrest Putin

20 July 2023 7:55 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes. The Presidency said that it made the decision by mutual agreement for Putin to give the BRICS Summit a miss and to send his foreign affairs minister instead.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

One person was killed, and 41 others injured in a blast during rush hour that overturned vehicles and destroyed sections of Bree Street and Rissik Street on 19 July 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Cause of Joburg CBD explosion undetermined after 1 death, scores of casualties

20 July 2023 7:32 AM

Eyewitnesses and people living near the explosion site have reported a strong smell of gas lingering in the air, long after the explosion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Donovan Goliath from Iwisa #jozisnow 'outdoor activation' video

'Fastvertising': Did you see maize meal brand credit itself for Jozi snow?

19 July 2023 8:18 PM

Iconic local brand Iwisa whipped up a quick and 'cool' response to the recent Joburg snowfall, taking advantage of the #jozisnow hashtag.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels

Inflation slows to 20-month low, but 25 bps rate hike still 'likely'

19 July 2023 7:31 PM

The latest inflation numbers from Stats SA come on the eve of the Reserve Bank's interest rate announcement on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chaos in Joburg CBD after suspected gas explosion in Bree Street

19 July 2023 7:08 PM

The area is a scene of chaos on Wednesday evening, with eyewitnesses taking to social media to share shocking video footage and images of large and deep cracks on the road.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Several commuters have been seriously injured during an underground gas explosion near the Bree Taxi Rank in central Johannesburg. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness New.

Mandy Wiener: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like?

20 July 2023 9:50 AM

Johannesburg is collapsing and its dodgy leadership is incapable and weak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ kotlyarn/123rf.com

What happens when salesperson doesn't disclose accident history of a used car?

19 July 2023 9:52 PM

Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a long-time client who was misled about her latest purchase by a branded dealership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Donovan Goliath from Iwisa #jozisnow 'outdoor activation' video

'Fastvertising': Did you see maize meal brand credit itself for Jozi snow?

19 July 2023 8:18 PM

Iconic local brand Iwisa whipped up a quick and 'cool' response to the recent Joburg snowfall, taking advantage of the #jozisnow hashtag.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ nexusplexus/123rf.com

Looming global crises - how we respond will 'change the world'

18 July 2023 8:19 PM

News24's Qaanitah Hunter reviews "The Power of Crisis" in which Ian Bremmer cites a trio of crises coming - global health emergencies, transformative climate change and the AI revolution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Nelson Mandela Capture Site Monument near Howick in the KZN Midlands. Picture: Dori van Loggerenberg/EWN.

On what would have been Madiba’s 105th birthday, is Mandela Day getting old?

18 July 2023 6:32 AM

Mandela Day is a day about giving back to the community, but now that it's here, many people might not be feeling the spirit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from SAA clip promoting its relaunched route to São Paulo, Brazil

'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap'

11 July 2023 10:01 PM

SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Seery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Student Village CEO Ronen Aires on LinkedIn

How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world

11 July 2023 7:31 PM

'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews "Breach" by youth marketing expert Ronen Aires.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ thodonal/123rf.com

What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information?

6 July 2023 9:38 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or not.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123RF.COM

What are you selling to a potential new customer- a deal/product/relationship?

6 July 2023 7:58 PM

Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable advice on securing customers in this rapidly changing world of ours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Cyril Ramaphosa and Paul Mashatile at the ANC's 55th National Elective Conference on 17 December 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

MANDY WIENER: Euphemisms demonstrate how 'unfortunate' our politicians are

6 July 2023 6:49 AM

It’s 'regrettable' and 'unfortunate' that our politicians are seemingly incapable of straight-up describing our harsh reality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

PICS, VIDEOS: Chaos and road closures after Joburg CBD gas blast

Local

Koeberg: Another festive season in the dark? Electricty minister 'very worried'

Local Business

Mandy Wiener: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like?

Opinion

EWN Highlights

Body of medical student who died in Philippines set to arrive in SA on Saturday

20 July 2023 11:57 AM

ICC, BRICS consulted before decision on Putin's summit attendance, says govt

20 July 2023 11:15 AM

PICS, VIDEOS: Chaos and road closures after Joburg CBD gas blast

20 July 2023 10:54 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA