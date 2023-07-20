



DJ Sbu is undoubtedly beaming with pride and excitement after his energy drink brand sealed the deal with one of SA’s biggest grocery retailers.

The Mofaya Energy Drink is set to hit Shoprite and Checkers shelves soon.

“Finally, after nine years, deal one,” Sbu shares on social media.

Finally after 9 years. Deal Done.

All Praise to the Most High God. @Shoprite_SA thank you 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/NX0qaAcgaw ' djsbu (@djsbu) July 19, 2023

Sbu launched the Mofaya energy drink in 2014.

The famous local DJ and radio personality has since been on a mission to promote the brand.

His hard work seemingly paid off as the energy drink was recently announced as the official sponsor for Miss South Africa 2023.

This article first appeared on 947 : DJ Sbu has done it! Mofaya secures Shoprite Checkers deal