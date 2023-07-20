[EXPLAINER] How to quickly log a fault with Eskom





Lester Kiewit speaks with Kyle Cookson, Eskom Western Cape spokesperson.

When there is a fault affecting a wide area, it can be difficult and frustrating to report it to Eskom, which often deals with a high volume of calls in winter.

When it is as cold as it has been of late, the utility sometimes struggles to bring some areas back after loadshedding due to the number of appliances that immediately start pulling electricity.

If you need to log a fault, there are a few channels you can use to make it as easy and convenient as possible.

If you have a smartphone, you can download the MyEskom Customer App on the iStore and Google Play Store.

Alternatively, you can use the Alfred Chatbot on the Eskom website.

Picture: Eskom

The MyEskom App as well as Alfred allows users to log a fault immediately and provides a reference number to track the progress of a fault. Kyle Cookson, Spokesperson - Eskom Western Cape

