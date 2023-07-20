Row over plans to turn District Six 'creche' into homeless shelter heats up
Tania Kleinhans, member of District Six Advocacy Committee joins Clarence Ford to discuss the community's opposition to plans to build a homeless shelter in the building formerly known as Tafelberg creche.
A row over the future of the former Tafelberg creche building in District Six is hotting up.
A number of organisations are opposed to local government's plans for a homeless shelter to be built on the site.
The District Six Advocacy Committee is among those fighting the plans and instead want to see the land used for a multi-purpose recreational centre.
Only those those who are residents in District Six, from the past into the present and to the future has a cultural attachment to Silvertree Boys Club, not the intentional settlement of homeless people within District Six.Tania Kleinhans, Member - District Six Advocacy Committee
What is their association to cultural heritage by the DA?Tania Kleinhans, Member - District Six Advocacy Committee
Over 60 000 inhabitants of the vibrant community were forcibly removed and relocated to townships on the outskirts of Cape Town, after District Six was declared a "Whites Only" area under the Apartheid Group Areas Act.
Kleinhans says the restitution process is going very slowly.
Several claimants have died while waiting to return to the historic neighbourhood.
It's time for those who have been displaced to create the killing fields of the Cape Flats to hold the government to account to say how much longer do we have to wait.Tania Kleinhans, Member - District Six Advocacy Committee
Last week the Western Cape government's Head of Social Development Robert Macdonald told Cape Talk that there is clear need for a homeless shelter due to the number of people "sleeping rough" in the area.
He also said that the building on the site has been unoccupied for some years and that it is not one of the heritage buildings in District Six subject to a restitution claim.
Public comment on local government's plans for the site closed last Friday.
Source : Silvertree Facebook page
