Teen girl shot dead after rejecting boy's advances
Lester Kiewit speaks with Lynn Phillips, Secretary of the Cape Flats Safety Development Forum
Marshall was shot and killed by a 15-year-old boy, in what witnesses described as a fit of rage, after she rejected his advances.
She was from Mitchells Plain and was visiting her aunt in Eerste River.
This horrific crime exposes the depths of toxic masculinity, gender-based violence, gangsterism and gun violence, that make the Cape Flats a terrifying place to live for so many.
Phillips says that this situation shows how the trauma and violence that young people experience has a ripple effect throughout their communities.
She adds that gun ownership and the availability of guns particularly, is leading to many of the issues these communities face.
SAPS needs to act out on these issues. We cannot forever have a daily occurrence of murders in our communities.Lynn Phillips, Secretary - Cape Flats Safety Development Forum
Our children are not even safe to go to school. They are not safe to play outside, to be a child.Lynn Phillips, Secretary - Cape Flats Safety Development Forum
She adds that this issues of gangsterism and violence running rampant in these communities particularly affects young girls, who live in fear of being harmed by gang members who hold so much power.
Listen to the interview above for more.
